Michael Moore Says Sanders Revolution May Have Been Too Much For `` Demoralized '' Voters Who Want Trump To Get Out

Director Michael Moore said Tuesday night that asking "demoralized" Democratic voters who just want President Trump out of power to support the dramatic political and economic changes promised by Sen. Bernie Sanders may have been too much for them.

“They are afraid, they are demoralized, there is a malaise that has spread all over the country and certainly throughout Michigan and people cannot bear it for another day,” said Moore, who lives in Michigan on MSNBC after being vice president Joe Biden won the state Tuesday.

“The fact that this coronavirus made us realize how much we are in danger with this individual in the White House – asking people to do two things: get rid of Trump and get rid of the system, the political and economic system that has given us Trump – that was asking too much, I think, probably for people who are like, “Can we just get rid of Trump.” “

He also suggested that Biden supporters were “nostalgic for the past of things that were OK before Trump.”

Moore was a staunch supporter of Sanders and joined him more than once on the campaign trail.

He stressed that there are still many delegates to win in states that have not yet voted and that each state should “have a say”.

“The game is not over,” he added. Still, Biden is favored to win in several upcoming states, including Florida where he has a double-digit lead in the polls on Sanders.

Moore said none of Sanders’ supporters would abandon the implementation of the candidate’s policies and values ​​in a new administration if Trump was removed from office.

He also said that those who do not support Sanders should not be “humiliating or smug” towards the young voters who flocked to him in large numbers over Biden.

Sanders “received the most votes from our young Americans”, Moore said. “We cannot win in November without them.”

Biden won in four states, including Michigan, on Tuesday night, where he beat double-digit Sanders. Washington State and North Dakota were too close to call.

In 2016, Sanders won Michigan in close annoyance against Hillary Clinton who had conducted the polls.