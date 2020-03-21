Michelin temporarily stops tire production in Canada and the United States

Michelin will temporarily close its tire production facilities in the United States and Canada due to the “spillover effects of COVID-19”.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the “phasing out” of certain manufacturing sectors would begin immediately and last for at least two weeks.

Michelin operates facilities in Nova Scotia at Granton, Waterville and Bridgewater and employs approximately 3,500 people in the province.

A spokesperson for Michelin told CBC News in an email that the company “will cut production at its plants in Nova Scotia, but details have not been finalized.” A plan in Nova Scotia is expected to be implemented next week.

“Michelin remains focused on the health and well-being of its employees and its communities, and the company is developing plans and reviewing policies to mitigate the financial impacts of this temporary halt on its employees,” Michelin said in a statement. .

A company spokesperson told CBC News on Saturday that each plant is different and will have a different shutdown level and schedule.

The production affected currently excludes “vital and critical tires for the country’s economic continuity”.

Distribution and logistics activities will continue to support customers with existing stocks, the company said.

“The company will continue to follow closely all directives and guidelines from state, local or provincial governments, with the goal of limiting the spread of the virus and the consequences of the pandemic for employees, customers and partners.”

Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan. (CBC)

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan was asked about Michelin factories in a COVID-19 provincial update Friday before the company announced.

He said he was in touch with the company official in Nova Scotia to discuss the impact of COVID-19.

“With regard to Michelin directly, they obviously follow all health protocols while maintaining a certain amount of their functioning for the near future,” said MacLellan.

“[Michelin’s Nova Scotia lead] and his team understand the impact of COVID-19 and how it is affecting our economy, its workers and their families, and they will do their best to keep their employees whole [and] ensuring that as many people as possible can be part of continuous production. “

Michelin North America has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 large manufacturing plants. All of their Canadian manufacturing plants are located in Nova Scotia.

Another Nova Scotia employer, Irving Shipyard, announced on Thursday temporarily laid off 1,100 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.