Michelle Lujan Grisham: 5 things to know about the Biden vice presidential candidate

Now that the former vice president Joe Biden is the alleged democrat presidential candidate, looking for her racing partner is on and the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has been mentioned as a possible vice president.

Lujan Grisham is one of the few governors to gain VP speculation and could bring a new experience of state governance through the Democratic ticket coronavirus crisis – Biden has not held an official post since he and Former President Obama left office in January 2017.

Here are five things to know about one of the best contenders for 2020 veepstakes.

She was previously a member of the United States House of Representatives

Lujan Grisham represented New Mexico in the House of Representatives of 2012 until she was elected governor 2018.

At Congress, Lujan Grisham chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, an experiment that could help a potential Biden administration build bridges with Congress as it seeks to advance its agenda.

She was also part of the New Mexico cabinet

Lujan Grisham’s experience does not stop at Congress or the governor of New Mexico. She was “a longtime secretary of state in the New Mexico Department of Aging and Long-Term Services and the Department of Health,” she said. Biography on the State of New Mexico website.

From this experience, the biography says that she “has been a strong advocate for the elderly, veterans and the disabled, as well as investments in health care infrastructure and innovative programs that have improved access and the quality of care for New Mexicans across the state. “

She comes from a political family

Lujan Grisham’s family is a political dynasty in New Mexico.

Her grandfather was the chief justice of the Supreme Court of New Mexico, according to Politico. In addition, his uncle was Republican in the US House of Representatives and the vice president of the GOP of New Mexico.

His cousin Ben Ray Lujan is currently a member of the House and is operation for the United States Senate.

She was to raise the minimum wage before it became such a public issue

Lujan Grisham was one of 175 cosponsors of the Raise the Wage Act of 2015, which would have raised the federal minimum wage to $ 12 an hour.

While Democrats in 2020 widely adopted calls for a $ 15 minimum wage, Lujan Grisham’s willingness to sponsor a bill to raise the minimum wage as early as 2015 could help satisfy progressives distrustful of Biden, who won the Democratic primary by appealing largely to the “moderate”. way “of voters.

She sponsored a bill to ban assault weapons

Lujan Grisham was one of 149 cosponsors on a 2015 bill banning assault weapons.

The aptly named bill Assault weapons ban 2015, I never left the house. He allegedly prohibited a laundry list of firearms that included pistol grips, front handles, folding stocks, magazines that could hold more than 10 bullets, and shotguns with rotating cylinders.