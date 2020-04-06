Michelle Money, Bachelor graduate, pleads for prayer a week after daughter’s skateboard accident

Michelle Money has a heartbreaking request.

the “Bachelor” alum and the winner of season 1 of “Bachelor in Paradise” went on Instagram Sunday and begged his disciples to pray for his daughter Brielle. The 15-year-old remains unconscious in the hospital a week after having suffered a skateboard accident, E! New reported Monday.

“I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to stabilize her,” said the 39-year-old woman in tears. “I spotted my story for you to pray guys and once I posted this, its numbers started to drop. Today, it’s been a week and if we can’t stabilize her numbers, then she’s going to have to put her in a deeper coma that has a lot of other side effects that we don’t want or we’re going to have to have surgery and remove part of his skull. “

“Please pray for her”, reality tv star will cry. “It’s been a week, it’s been a whole week. Last night was really scary, but when I published my story for you to pray, its numbers started to stabilize. I just need you to really pray right now, okay? Thank you.”

Money also wrote, “It’s Sunday. Whichever way you choose to spend your day, I would ask you to stop at 4:00 p.m. MST and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day. Sorry for the emotional video, I don’t know what else to do and I’m alone here and I need support. #prayforbrie. “

Money announced last week that the teenager had suffered “severe head trauma and a skull fracture” and was in intensive care in a medical coma at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, E! News reported.

On Sunday, Money’s ex and Brielle’s father Ryan Money also went on Instagram to take stock of their child’s condition.

“I guess it is important to share good and bad”, he wrote. “We were really hoping to get an MRI from Brielle on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI consists of checking the ligaments of his neck and making sure that they are not damaged. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged, his neck must be immobilized. They do this by putting a very large neck brace. “

“Without the MRI, they will not know if her neck is fine and by default, when she starts waking up, they will have to have her neck splinted,” he added. “She probably won’t like the hug.”

Ryan also shared that after Brielle’s waking up, the doctors “will end up doing extended x-rays to see if her ligaments are fine before removing the neck brace.”

“Since I came here 21 hours ago, her pressure number has been everywhere, which is not good,” he admitted. “They tried to keep him away from [the general anesthetic] Propofol but she hates it when they do it and her pressure number skyrockets. “

“They don’t want her to contract propofol infusion syndrome (toxicity),” he said. “They do laboratories every 2 and 4 hours to test this. If she starts getting it, they’ll just pass it to the Pentobarbital. We just haven’t made any progress with its low pressure figures that have stayed low for the past 48 hours. “

“I love you all and thank you for the prayers,” also wrote Ryan. “Brie wants to wake up but his body is not cooperating.”