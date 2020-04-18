Michelle Obama Talks With Biden Team On Campaign Approval And Participation: Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s the team speaks with the former first lady Michelle Obama gain her approval and play a role in her campaign, according to a report.

Former President Obama approved Biden last week shortly after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race and Biden emerged as the apparent Democratic candidate.

While the former president is still popular with his party, Michelle Obama’s star power among the progressives may well overshadow that of her husband.

“We know what practically everyone in America is doing: Michelle Obama is probably the most loved member of the Democratic Party and her support is very important,” said a Biden contributor to The Hill. “Any future announcement would reflect the incredible impact of his voice.”

She even hypothesized that she could run for president or that she could be Biden’s running mate.

Although she did not give any indication of her intention to stand for election, the former first lady was involved in voter registration.

In 2018, she launched a campaign called “When We All Vote,” which includes celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Hanks.

The popularity of the former first lady may be due in part to the fact that she often stays out of the political fray.

Howard Gutman, who worked in the Obama administration, told The Hill the Biden team that she would take whatever she could get from her, but “it’s a matter of [she and her family] want her to be there in the crossfire. “

She could join her husband to participate in video fundraisers and will likely also be involved in voter registration and voter registration efforts.

She could also do her own virtual fundraising and her phone bank, reported The Hill.

“This week was President Obama’s time to enter the campaign. Of course, Mrs. Obama supports Joe Biden and we will keep you posted on his plans,” said an Obama aide to The Hill.

Michelle Obama “has an incredible soft spot for Joe” and has stayed close to him and Dr. Jill Biden, a source said.

She should be more involved than she was in 2016 when she gave one of the most discussed speeches at the 2016 National Democratic Convention.

She talked about waking up every morning at the White House, which was built by slaves, “and I’m watching my daughters, two beautiful young intelligent black women playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”

Dick Harpootlian, former president of the Democratic Party of South Carolina, said The hill“If she gets involved, God helps Donald Trump because he is as hard as a nail and extremely popular.”