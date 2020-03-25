Michigan AG targets Coronavirus Defender Patch in cease and desist letters

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The traders of the “Coronavirus Defender Patch, “a product touted to help protect users from the virus, received cessation letters on Tuesday Michiganthe Attorney General.

“Provide consumers with a false sense of security that these patches could somehow protect them from this virus is simply wrong, “said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “I will never tolerate deceptive and deceptive marketing practices, but especially not during this period of uncertainty surrounding the battle of Michigan with COVID-19.”

Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc. allegedly claim that the patch “will help the immune system defend against exposure to the virus” and “may help reduce the effect of the virus if you already have it [it]”, said the press release from Nessel’s office.

The Attorney General called these allegations “misleading and deceptive” at a time when people are looking for ways to protect themselves from the virus.

By Tuesday afternoon, Michigan had seen 1,791 cases of the virus and 24 deaths.

Companies have 10 days to agree not to sell or market the patches to Michigan customers and provide contact information for all of those who purchased the product for $ 49.99.

The cease and desist letter was sent as COVID-19 price complaints filed with the office approached 1,600.

“At 7:00 am today, the attorney general’s office had received a total of 1,578 complaints of price increases related to COVID-19, including 649 complaints filed electronically via the office’s consumer protection website. and 929 complaints filed by phone, “the statement said. added.

The consumer protection hotline saw an average increase of 200 calls a day between March 16 and 20, which happened during extended business hours last week.

Consumers who have complaints about other products can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 877-765-8388.