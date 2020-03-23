Michigan becomes last state to issue home stay order to curb spread of coronavirus

Michigan became the last state on Monday to issue a residence order to residents, joining a growing list of lockout locations across the country as lawmakers attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Stay-at-Home-Stay-Safe Executive Decree, which takes effect Tuesday and will be in effect until April 13 at least. The decree requires all Michigan businesses to suspend operations in person, unless they are part of “critical infrastructure” labor “or those required for” minimal basic operations “.

Schools will also remain closed until April 13.

Residents of the state are also encouraged to stay at home, but people can go out to care for family members, carry out necessary government activities, obtain necessary supplies such as groceries or medicines, and make supplies. exercise.

HOW TO PREVENT BROADCAST

“When we look back at this, we must be able to say that we have done everything we can,” said Whitmer at a press conference.

She added, “Don’t play fast and free with what’s essential and what’s not … Don’t try to get around the rules.”

Michigan joins a growing list of states that have issued orders restricting the movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the contagion. Current restrictions are in place in the country’s three largest cities – New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – and affect more than 70 million people across the country.

Whitmer decided to issue the executive order after the state saw a drastic increase in COVID-19 infections in the past 13 days. The state went from zero cases to 1,232 confirmed cases during this period, with the number of people infected doubling over the weekend.

Whitmer added that Michigan needs help from the federal government to protect healthcare workers as they fight the epidemic, claiming that the allocation of the personal protective equipment they have received ” was barely enough to cover 1 shift in 1 hospital. “

“Our ability to safely lift this order will depend on factors such as data on COVID-19 infections and the rate of spread of the disease, will depend on the presence of medical personnel, hospital beds and equipment sufficient to meet anticipated medical needs and the state’s ability to test COVID-19 and isolate those infected, “said Whitmer.

The risk to doctors, nurses and others on the front line has become evident: Italy – which has been the hardest hit European country – has seen at least 18 doctors with coronavirus die. Spain reported that more than 3,900 health workers have been infected, which represents around 12% of the total number of cases in the country.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Health care workers say they are asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves. A shortage of ventilators, crucial for the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases, has also become critical, as has the lack of test kits to comply with World Health Organization urges to test as many people as possible. .

President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, have promised that medical supplies will start to come in and be “clearly directed to the hotspots that need it most.” New York, California and Washington are the states that the federal government has identified as hot spots of the epidemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. But for some older people and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Over 100,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.