Michigan couple replace wedding guests with cardboard cutouts amid coronavirus restrictions

A Michigan couple who will marry on Saturday added a few last minute guests to their wedding ceremony amid restrictions on large gatherings due to the coronavirus epidemic.

With many of the approximately 160 guests from Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson unable to attend due to the virus and social distancing concerns, the groom had an idea to ensure that the seats were filled when his future wife became in the aisle.

The couple have been planning the ceremony for months and although most of the guests are friends and family – the rest will be cardboard cutouts.

“I didn’t like the idea that Amy had to walk down the aisle with no one on the benches, which seemed like a very lonely ride, so I wanted something to represent the guests,” said Stuglik, according to WSBT- Indiana TV. .

Stuglik went to Menasha Packaging in Coloma, Michigan to find out if they could meet his needs and, to his surprise, they went far beyond his expectations.

“I just went to buy a few sheets of cardboard and they came in and brought in a designer and made some,” he said.

Some have even been personalized by gender.

“It was great because they gave it their all, because we imagined an oval and it would be nice, but they said” hey, we made women men and couples, “” said Simonson.

Even if the guests do not attend their big party, the couple can now “see who would be where”.

“We know they are still there in mind even if they are not in the building to watch – and made of cardboard,” she added, according to the station.

Following what is guaranteed to be a well attended ceremony, the couple said they would substitute a reception for a simple homemade meal.