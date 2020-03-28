Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Announces 112,000 N95 Masks in State

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a video on Saturday telling residents to be safe in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic and that she had good news on the state of readiness.

“I just found out that 112,000 N95 masks arrived at the state emergency operations center, “she said.” We are grateful to FEMA for this, grateful to the White House for the declaration of disaster. We work 24/7, there is a lot of work to be done, but this is good news in the midst of really difficult things happening. “

“So keep encouraging everyone to do your part, stay home if you can. Check your warehouses to see if there are any [sic] all the N-95 masks you can donate to your local hospital. And please, please, stay tuned to Michigan.gov/coronavirus to see all of the work in progress. But stay at home, stay safe, save lives. “

TRUMP WITHDRAWS ON MICHIGAN WHITMER, DEM DEM GOVERNOR ‘HAS NO HINT’

As of Friday evening, Michigan had more than 2,200 confirmed cases, ranking fifth in the country, and killed at least 43 people. President Trump approved a disaster declaration for the state, ordering federal assistance to support state and local efforts.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons why we are doing such a good job for them during this horrible pandemic,” the president tweeted. “Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is well above her head, she has no idea. Likes to blame everyone for their own nonsense! #MAGA “

The Twitter post followed Whitmer’s accusations on Friday that medical supply sellers should “not send stuff here to Michigan” – and his innuendo that the alleged orders came from the Trump administration. She also complained that Washington, D.C., did not give “clear directions and advice” to Michigan.

Whitmer responded to one of Trump’s attacks on Thursday, tweeting that she respectfully and repeatedly asked for help. In a separate tweet on Saturday, she tweeted: “P.S. I am happy to work with the VP [Vice President]! We get along well.”

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani also tried to deal with Whitmer’s handling of the crisis. “Hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be 100% effective in treating COVID-19. Yet Democrat Gretchen Whitmer threatens doctors who prescribe it. If Trump is for anything – Democrats are against it. They agree for people to die if it means opposing Trump, “wrote Giuliani, citing a tweet from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Giuliani and Kirk’s tweets were allegedly dismantled and a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that their accounts have been temporarily locked due to their violations of updated Twitter rules regarding the spread of COVID-19 disinformation.

