Michigan Governor Now Bans Visits To Friends And Family, Says Governor

Traveling to another house indoors Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a holiday home, is now prohibited by the Democratic government. Gretchen whitmer’S coronavirus home stay order, which was extended until May 1.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we are still on the right track. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement, according to WXYZ-TV from Detroit.

Certain exceptions to the order – which takes effect on Saturday – concern the care of a parent or his pet, a child, an elderly or disabled person, the visit of a person in an establishment health or attending a funeral with less than 10 people.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited. People can always leave the house for outdoor activities … recreational activities are always allowed as long as they take place within six feet of someone else, “said Whitmer at a press conference , according to the Detroit Free Press.

Residents can visit a house outside the state or return to Michigan from another state or go to a Michigan state park, the Free Press reported.

“All other travel is prohibited, including all travel to vacation rentals,” says the order, according to W X Y Z.

Terressa Carson, who lives north of Mt. Pleasant in central Michigan, told the newspaper that she was relieved that residents of Detroit – where there are more cases – cannot travel to her area where fewer people have the virus.

“Our hospitals are ill-equipped to cope with a surge,” Carson told Free press.