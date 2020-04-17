Michigan Governor Whitmer Advocates Abortions During Pandemic In “Vital” Health Care

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan will not ban abortions during the coronavirus as other states have done, the government Gretchen whitmer said Thursday, stressing that the procedures were part of maintaining “vital” health care.

“We have stopped elective surgery here in Michigan, and some people have tried to say that this type of procedure is considered the same, and this is ridiculous,” said Whitmer, a Democrat, to the former political strategist. from Barack Obama, David Alexrod, on his podcast when asked about other states that have asked for bans amid the epidemic.

“You know, a woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she will start a family is not an election, it is a fundamental element of her life,” he said. she adds. “It is a vital element and it is something the government should not get in the middle.”

Axelrod asked if she thought the pandemic was creating a “back door” for some states to ban abortion permanently or whether temporary bans elsewhere were a legitimate political decision to slow the spread of the virus.

“My gut feeling is that it’s the old one,” she said. “I’m not in Texas, I don’t know everyone involved, but I think there is a concerted effort to take advantage of every opportunity to take away women’s ability to make our own care decisions. health. “

Whitmer was hit by protests and some lawsuits on his stay at home order, which some have said is too restrictive. Protesters invaded Michigan’s capital Lansing on Wednesday to protest against politics.

States that decided to restrict abortion during the crisis include Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The bans are being challenged in court, according to Time magazine.

Texas has banned medical abortions – which involves taking pills – due to the lack of personal protective equipment and keeping hospital beds open during the epidemic.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decided this week to allow medical abortions in the state.

Prohibiting abortion during the crisis could make it more difficult to obtain one after the epidemic if providers are financially destabilized, Time reported.