Michigan Governor Whitmer Faces Violent Reaction For Going To “ Radical Extremes ” With Home Support Order

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen whitmer faces a backlash following an extension of his state’s home stay order that not only prohibits public but also private gatherings – regardless of size or family ties – in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s order says residents are now prohibited from visiting family or friends, with a few exceptions, as the state currently has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases with more than 21,000.

THE MICHIGAN HOME STAY ORDER NOW PROHIBITS VISITS TO FRIENDS, PARENTS, SAYS GOVERNOR

“[A]All public and private gatherings of any number of persons occurring among persons not belonging to the same household are prohibited “, ordered said. It also places restrictions on the types of businesses that can operate and in what capacity, which leads to criticism of the Democratic Governor from state legislators.

“OUR Governor IS DESTROYING OUR HEALTH BY KILLING OUR LIVELIHOODS!” Mike Shirkey, majority leader in the Republican State Senate, released the Facebook, repeating the statement two more times in the same article “because I’m obsessed with making sure everyone understands what’s going on.”

State House President Lee Chatfield has criticized decision-making on which businesses are considered essential and which are not. Chatfield noted that sales of alcohol, marijuana and lottery were still allowed, while lawn care, construction and real estate services were limited.

“Let’s be safe and reasonable. Right now, we are not!” Chatfield tweeted.

The restrictions on the store ordinance led Whitmer to issue a clarification document this explains – among other things – that residents can still buy car seats for their children.

Michele Hoitenga, GOP State representative, published the Facebook that Whitmer was going to “radical extremes” with his order, adding in a comment that she is “very concerned about the mental health toll that this weighs on everyone”.

MOST EXTREME MEASURES DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKING, STATE BY STATE

State officials are not alone in calling on Whitmer to go too far. Michigan MP Justin Amash tweeted that the governor should “immediately reassess” the order, saying it “goes too far and will erode confidence in his leadership.”

In addition to criticism from political figures, a online petition Whitmer’s recall has collected more than 150,000 signatures.

Earlier this month, a local newspaper slammed Whitmer for engaging in a political feud with President Trump instead of just focusing on the crisis. Trump has also been criticized for his tensions with the governor.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must send an unequivocal message to her constituents: Michigan is his priority in this hour of crisis, “said a Detroit News editorial. “His rivalry with President Donald Trump questions whether it acts in the best interest of this state or on behalf of the Democratic Party.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitmer stood behind the order while offering words of encouragement.

“We are living in a difficult period, and the unknown is frightening. But I know we have to stay stable, “she tweeted this weekend. “We cannot let fear or panic guide us. The lives of Michiganders are at stake. We must stay the course to save lives. Stay stable. We will overcome this together. “

Monday afternoon, however, the governor and other state officials are should provide an update to his administration’s response to the pandemic at a press conference. This comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a “reduced number” of new cases on Sunday. The ministry noted, however, that this does not necessarily mean “a real decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state”.