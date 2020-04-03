Michigan judge jails defendants for delay in justice due to coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A judge Michigan is criticized for throwing late defendants in prison in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.

Oakland County circuit judge Leo Bowman, 65, reportedly imprisoned two people in a single week last month for being late in his courtroom. The move sparked a backlash from the Michigan American Civil Liberties Union and lawyers for the jailed defendants, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In one of the cases, Bowman imprisoned a mother for 20 minutes late after the delay of her bus, according to an emergency request filed by the ACLU lawyers with the State Court of Appeal, according to the report.

Bowman said the woman’s delay was a violation of her previous bail, the newspaper reported. His lawyer filed an emergency request for his release due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge reportedly ignored the request and said there was no emergency.

In another case, Bowman imprisoned a 61-year-old man who was late after arriving from an emergency care clinic. The man is said to have vomited in a wastebasket, his lawyers said in legal documents.

Bowman’s written order in the matter ignored a note from the clinic regarding the diagnosis of human pneumonia. The two accused have since been released and it is not yet clear whether Bowman is under investigation for his actions.

This week John Nevin, the communications director of the Michigan Supreme Court, told Detroit Free Press, “I can’t officially say what was done with him.”

Bowman will be forced to retire due to his age when his current term ends in 2024.

Michigan has recorded more than 10,500 cases of COVID-19 and at least 400 deaths, according to data from John’s Hopkins.