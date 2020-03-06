Michigan Major Winners in Past Presidential Elections

Michigan Is an important general election battlefield state.

But Midwest Province Also plays an important role in battles between Former Vice President Joe Biden And Senator Bernie Sanders Race in Vermont Democratic nomination for president.

With 125 vows with the crisis, Michigan has won the largest award of any of the six states that hold a primary on Tuesday, March 10.

Fox News Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Campaign

Voting begins at 7:00 AM in Michigan and closes at 8:00 PM. The state does not allow early voting, but thanks to a new law, all residents are allowed to vote on unnecessary voting as soon as possible without the necessary excuse.

The state holds public primaries. That is, there is no need to register with a political party and vote for that party’s primary. And with all Democratic primary election action, we hope that independents and some Republicans will vote in the Democratic elections.

Sanders-participating in the second presidential election-has slightly beat Hillary Clinton, which was finally nominated in the state’s 2016 Democratic primary, thanks to last-minute upset victory.

This predicted a slight loss to Clinton’s Donald Trump in the November 2016 general election in Michigan. He was relegated to the White House, as well as Trump’s victory with state-working white voters and narrow victory in two other important last belt states-Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

See recent past winners in Michigan.

2016

DEM: Bernie Sanders 50%; Hillary Clinton 48%

GOP: Donald Trump 37%. Ted Cruise 25%. John Kasic 24%. Marco Rubio 9%

2012

GOP: Romney 41%. Santorum 38%; Paul 12%. Gin Rich 7%

2008

DEM: Hillary Clinton lin55%; uncommitted 40%

(Senior Senators Barack Obama and John Edwards have removed names from the polls as Michigan broke party rules by raising key dates without party permission.)

GOP: Romney 39%. McCain is 30 years old. Hackabee 16%. Paul 6%