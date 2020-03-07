Michigan Mammoth | Fox News

** Want to put your FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

On the Roster: Michigan Mammoth-Timeout: Big Data, Big Money-Biden Pulls Big Cash, Expands Staff-Recruitment: Facetive Client

Michigan mammoth

NY Post: “Sir Vermont. Bernie Sanders Treating Michigan’s March 10 primary as a firewall, and perhaps as a last stand, to keep rival rocketing momentum Joe Biden. Sanders has canceled a planned rally on Friday in Mississippi-it will also vote next Tuesday-instead yielding another southern state with a large black population in Michigan to Biden, One week ago, South Carolina was considered a “firewall” before an overwhelming victory, propelled him with a nearby Super Tuesday sweep. Michigan is the largest award of the six states that voted on Tuesday, with 125 delegates, Washington (89 delegates), Missouri (68 delegates), Mississippi (36 delegates) ), Idaho (20 representatives) and North Dakota (14 representatives). Saunders upset Hillary Clinton Despite the 2016 primary, repeating that feat may not be so easy for Biden. … Biden has won the support of the Governor of Michigan. Gretchen Whitmer, Immediately nominated her as the national co-chair of his campaign. However, Sanders also has strong support in Wolverine, including the growing Arab Muslim population in Michigan … ”

Poll finds Biden with lead- Detroit News / WDIV-TV“Many Michigan voters who vote for Democratic candidates in the next week’s primaries are interested in choosing who will beat the president. Donald Trump, A new WDIV / Detroit News survey has been found. According to a poll, Joe Biden is leading the way in Michigan. … Respondents were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable impression of Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Biden had the highest unfavorable to favorable ratio, with 4.8 favored to disadvantaged. When asked who chose among the 14 candidates who voted at the time of the survey, Biden gained 6.7% over Sanders. Joe Biden-29.2% [and] Bernie Sanders-22.5%-Among the absentee voters who have already voted, Biden has a 19.4% lead over Sanders. “

Fox News holds Sanders City Hall on Monday The Hill: “Fox News will host a second city hall in Detroit on Monday with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and Sanders city hall in Michigan Prior to the key primaries, Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will quote the state’s promise of 125 people… the city hall will be held at 6:30 pm and until 7:30 pm Will be co-moderated by ‘Special Report’ anchors Bullet Buyer “Story” anchor Martha MacCallum“

Rulebook: CHA-CHING

“Money is polite and considered to be a key principle of physical politics. As one that maintains life and movement and enables it to perform its most important functions.” – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 30

Timeout: Big Data, Big Money

score board

Putative delegates for Democratic nomination

Biden: 643

Saunders: 566

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP job performance

Average approval: 45.6%

Average disapproval: 51.8%

Net score: -6.2%

Changes from one week ago: ↓ 1.8 points

[[[[Average content: Fox News: 47% approved-52% disapproved. IBD: 41% approved-54% disapproved Gallup: 47% approved-51% disapproved ABC News / WaPo: 46% approved-52% disapproved NBC News / WSJ: 47% approved-50% disapproved .]

Big Cash Biden Pulls Expands Staff

NYT: “Joseph R. Biden Jr.Encouraged by the unexpectedly strong Super Tuesday performance and cash flush, a new aide hopes he will secure the Democratic nomination for presidential candidate and help him quickly lead him in the general election Trying to hire. … In the presidential election, a primary is held, and as the general election approaches, it often builds a larger organization. Mr. Biden has been delaying hiring, especially due to shortages, financial constraints and daily uncertainty about the outlook for the week. Nothing was as clear as the state he joined on Tuesday. He won 10 contests with little ground infrastructure. However, as all of his major moderate rivals have finished the race and backed him, former Vice President Biden has paid off in a direct contest with Senator Bernie Sanders. Are enjoying Mr Biden has raised more than $ 20 million since his victory in South Carolina on Saturday. His Super PAC has also raised millions of dollars and is being broadcast in the largest states to vote next week, Michigan and Missouri. “

On the other hand, Sanders is struggling- AP“Joe Biden’s modest rivals took just a few hours to unite behind the presidential election after they left the race. Bernie Sanders I was not so lucky. Elizabeth Warren, one of Sanders’ most ideological allies, refused to support anyone after suspending the campaign on Thursday. … Dangerous silence from Warren and progressive officials across the country is at the worst time for Sanders. Sanders has lost momentum as the former Vice President races with two others as a loom for another high-stake primary. … On the other hand, Campaign Manager Faiz Shaquille Want to strengthen existing pool of supporters, such as progressive lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio Cortez And Rashida TraveFor, organic appeal to voters. Meanwhile, senior advisor Jeff Weaver We are seeking broader support to expand the Sanders coalition. “

More questions about Sanders’ proposal- NBC News“As a Democratic presidential candidate for a political revolution, Senator Bernie Sanders proposed a new federal program to overhaul the state’s healthcare system, address climate change, and dispel student debt. , Budget estimates provided by non-partisan think tanks provided to NBC News suggest that despite new suggestions on how to pay them, his plans still run out of a $ 20 trillion budget under 10 years An NBC News article on a campaign released last week explains how Sanders (I-Vt) intends to fund his proposal, including “All Medicine”. To respond to another list, we commissioned the responsible Federal Budget Commission to deal with contracts, free colleges and housing for everyone. The $ 20 trillion estimate is similar to a survey the CRFB conducted during the 2016 Saunders campaign, with his proposal estimating a shortfall of $ 19 trillion. “

Mishkin: Warren drops out of Democratic presidential election she defined, leading party sweepstakes- Fox News: “Faces out of the money show from Massachusetts Senator to Iowa to Super Tuesday Elizabeth Warren There was no real choice but to withdraw from the race, especially after a disappointing third place finish in Home State. … Arguably, her campaign did the most to define race-and was able to stick to former Vice President Joe Biden being the final candidate. … She is potentially ranked as the second most important factor in the ascension of Biden, whether she favors Biden before the almost inevitable defeat of Sanders … it is a former Mayor of New York Was her relentless takedown Mike Bloomberg In Bloomberg’s first debate-essentially eliminating the millionaires from serious fighting-Biden took advantage of South Carolina’s victory to pave the way to a great Super Tuesday victory. … I don’t know if she’s Biden’s best choice, but I’m convinced that the vip shortlist is almost entirely composed of women and senators Kamala Harris California and Amy Crobcher Minnesota and others. “

Per play

Trump signs $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill – Fox News

US economy added 273,000 new jobs, unemployment rate in February was 3.5% – CNBC

Senate Jim Inhof, R-Okla. Announces re-election – Tulsa World

Texas Demus sues state To overturn straight ticket voting – Texas tribune

In the new “Hillary” documentary series, Bill Clinton explain Monica Ruinsky What happened as managing his anxiety – NYT

Audio frequency: #BERN

“I think this is the real problem of this online bullying and organized annoyance.… I’m talking about what really went on.” – Senate Elizabeth Warren Call Senator Bernie Sanders so interview MSNBC Rachel Madou On Thursday.

Given sunday

I’ll be sitting with the Mayor of New York on Sunday, so please adjust this weekend Bill de Brassio, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. Dr., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fouch. “Fox News Sunday Chris WallacePlease check your local listing for broadcast times in your area.

# mediabuzz- host Howard Kurtz There is an update on this week’s media coverage. See #mediabuzz Sunday at 11:00 am ET.

From bleach

“[Do] Do you think that before the 2024 presidential election, the DNC would create or change the rules and require that candidates declare that they are Democrats? Therefore, it prevents independents from hijacking the final candidate. “– Sandy HendersonRound Rock, Texas

[[[[Ed. Note: Well, Henderson, it may be a bit difficult. Many states do not have party voter registrations. For example, if a person in Virginia cannot register at all, how do you know if you are a registered Democrat? In 2016, the Republicans tried to circumvent this by forcing presidential candidates to sign a pledge of loyalty to the party, but this was almost ridiculous and had no apparent legal effect. States parties derive their power, not from the power of rules and law, but from their ability to promote loyalty and support among individuals. These are private agencies, not government agencies. We are not going to be bored here with another diabetes against our stupid primary system, but the party worked better when functioning more like a convention or conference or a society with officers than a political party. What I think the Democrats will do in 2024, and perhaps Republicans, is to change the way they run their primary. We hope that ranking selection voting will be significantly improved and a new emphasis will be placed on clear and reliable voting methods.]

And now, a word from Charles …

“Nothing is more interesting about e-songs, rebuttals, and overt hypocrisy than the appointment of the Supreme Court or the regular Senate duster against Filibusters.” Charles Clouthammer (1950-2018) Authored the Washington Post on April 6, 2017.

