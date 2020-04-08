Michigan nurse shows spread of coronavirus using gloves in viral video

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A former Michigan emergency nurse went to Facebook with a warning to anyone wearing disposable gloves during the coronavirus pandemic: you are still at risk of infection.

In the viral Facebook video, who had some 1.3 million views on Tuesday afternoon, Molly Lixey, who now works in an infusion clinic, shows viewers how easily the germs causing the coronavirus can spread if you are not careful, especially in public places like the grocery store.

“I see a lot of people in public wearing gloves right now. It’s awesome. If you want to wear gloves, everything is fine, you absolutely can, ”begins Lixey. “But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination.”

Lixey, pretending to be a grocery shopper, then puts on a pair of disposable latex gloves, guiding viewers through a common grocery store scenario. She first searches for “toilet paper”, or what is represented by a paper plate in the video, showing viewers that the germs – or, in this case, the paint – are now on her hands. She then reaches out to a “phone”, represented by what appears to be a piece of cardboard, to respond to a “text” – showing that germs have now covered the device. She then scratches her nose, spreads germs there, then touches her face, leaving more germs behind.

In the end, Lixey reminds viewers to throw the gloves in the trash – not on the floor in the store parking lot, like some buyers across the country were guilty of – and ends with a strong statement: “There is no point in wearing gloves if you do not wash your hands every time you touch something. It’s no use, my friends, ”she says.

“Do whatever makes you feel safe, but there is science here – and all that fear is just manifested by crazy people, and they don’t act very smart.

“Go ahead and wear your gloves,” she continues, “but don’t touch your face. Don’t touch your dirty phone.”

The virus causing COVID-19 probably spreads when a sick person sneezes or coughs, releasing respiratory droplets which can then be inhaled by healthy people around them – this is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend staying at least six feet away from another person in public. But touching a contaminated surface and then touching your face, nose or eyes with dirty hands can also be a mode of transmission.