Health

Michigan nurse shows spread of coronavirus using gloves in viral video

April 7, 2020 0 comment
Michigan nurse shows spread of coronavirus using gloves in viral video

Call for help, retired doctors and medical students come together to fight COVID-19

The increasing number of cases of coronavirus incites health professionals of all ages to mobilize to lend a hand. Several universities across the country allow their medical students to graduate early, while retirees return to work. It shows the spirit of the times, showing that we are really going to go through this together.

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A former Michigan emergency nurse went to Facebook with a warning to anyone wearing disposable gloves during the coronavirus pandemic: you are still at risk of infection.

In the viral Facebook video, who had some 1.3 million views on Tuesday afternoon, Molly Lixey, who now works in an infusion clinic, shows viewers how easily the germs causing the coronavirus can spread if you are not careful, especially in public places like the grocery store.

POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT LEAVES NEW CHALLENGES TO LUPUS PATIENTS: “THERE ARE ARREARS OF ORDERS”

“I see a lot of people in public wearing gloves right now. It’s awesome. If you want to wear gloves, everything is fine, you absolutely can, ”begins Lixey. “But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination.”

Lixey, pretending to be a grocery shopper, then puts on a pair of disposable latex gloves, guiding viewers through a common grocery store scenario. She first searches for “toilet paper”, or what is represented by a paper plate in the video, showing viewers that the germs – or, in this case, the paint – are now on her hands. She then reaches out to a “phone”, represented by what appears to be a piece of cardboard, to respond to a “text” – showing that germs have now covered the device. She then scratches her nose, spreads germs there, then touches her face, leaving more germs behind.

In the end, Lixey reminds viewers to throw the gloves in the trash – not on the floor in the store parking lot, like some buyers across the country were guilty of – and ends with a strong statement: “There is no point in wearing gloves if you do not wash your hands every time you touch something. It’s no use, my friends, ”she says.

Cross contamination can still be a problem even with gloves.
(iStock)

“Do whatever makes you feel safe, but there is science here – and all that fear is just manifested by crazy people, and they don’t act very smart.

“Go ahead and wear your gloves,” she continues, “but don’t touch your face. Don’t touch your dirty phone.”

NO-SEW CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK INSTRUCTIONS: US SURGEON GENERAL GIVES A QUICK COMMENT ON VIRAL VIDEO

The virus causing COVID-19 probably spreads when a sick person sneezes or coughs, releasing respiratory droplets which can then be inhaled by healthy people around them – this is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend staying at least six feet away from another person in public. But touching a contaminated surface and then touching your face, nose or eyes with dirty hands can also be a mode of transmission.

Recommended For You

Coronavirus unknowns cause concern in pregnant women and newborns

States Call on New Graduates and Retired Medical Staff to Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus unknowns cause concern in pregnant women and newborns

Coronavirus unknowns cause concern in pregnant women and newborns

Possible coronavirus treatment leaves lupus patients with new challenges: "There are back orders"

Possible coronavirus treatment leaves lupus patients with new challenges: “There are back orders”

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *