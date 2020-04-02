Michigan reverses course on Trump’s touted coronavirus drugs

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Democrat Gretchen Whitmer’s Administration asked for an emergency supply of drugs that President Trump has touted as successful in treating patients with severe symptoms of the new coronavirus, in a reversal of the state directive to health care professionals this week last to avoid medication for this purpose.

Michigan, this week requested hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine from the national strategic stock for doctors to use to help treat patients with COVID-19, after the Food and Drug Administration granted over the weekend a emergency use authorization for antimalarial drugs.

FDA ACCEPTS EMERGENCY CLEARANCE FOR TRUMP-AFFECTED DRUGS TO FIGHT COVID-19

But last week, the Whitmer administration threatened doctors to prescribe the drugs, saying they were under “Administrative action” should they continue to use the drug.

“The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has received multiple allegations from Michigan doctors inappropriately prescribing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine to themselves, their families, friends and / or colleagues without legitimate medical purpose, “Deb Gagliardi, director of the Bureau of Professional Licensing, and Forrest Pasanski, director of the Law Enforcement Division, wrote in a letter to” prescribers and authorized distributors “.

“Prescribing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine without further evidence of efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19 or with the intention of storing the drug may create a shortage” for patients who need the drug for its approved use, adding that “the reports of this conduct will be evaluated and may be the subject of a further investigation with a view to administrative action.

“Again, these drugs have not been scientifically or medically proven to treat COVID-19.”

“Michigan pharmacists can see an increased volume of prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and should take special care in assessing the legitimacy of prescriptions,” they continued, again warning that “licensed health care professionals are required to report inappropriate prescribing practices. “

Michigan was not the only state last week to threaten doctors with medication …Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s the administration also limited the prescription of the drug, after the death of a man and the hospitalization of his wife for aquarium cleaning additive with a similar name as a substitute.

“While both drugs have necessary medical goals, there is as yet no conclusive evidence among COVID-19 experts or Nevada’s own medical health advisory team that the drugs provide treatment for COVID- 19 “, Sisolak said in a statement last week.

But Michigan reverse course, request a supply of medicines for doctors to use in the treatment of patients with COIVD-19, after the Department of Health and Social Services has received and accepted donations of medicines to the national reserve to be used for the treatment of coronavirus.

“President Trump is taking all possible steps to protect and give hope to Americans against the coronavirus,” HHS secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “Scientists in America and around the world have identified several potential therapies for COVID-19, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.”

He added, “The bold leadership of the President and the hard work of the FDA and the Assistant Secretary to the HHS in preparing and responding to this important drug donation has been successful.” We will continue to work around the clock to allow American patients to access therapies that could help them fight COVID-19, while gathering evidence to assess effective options.

The FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization authorizes hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the national stock “to be distributed and prescribed by physicians to adolescents and adults hospitalized with COVID- 19, as the case may be, when a clinical trial is not available or not feasible ”.

WHITMER SAYS STATES ARE IN WAR OF SUPPLY ON CORONAVIRUS MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate are oral medications approved to treat malaria and other diseases. HHS says there is currently no approved treatment for COVID-19, but that the two drugs have “shown activity in laboratory studies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID -19) “.

“Anecdotal reports suggest that these drugs may offer certain benefits in the treatment of COVID-19 inpatients,” HHS said in a statement. “Clinical trials are needed to provide scientific evidence for the effectiveness of these treatments.”

Meanwhile, Whitmer, who has been a staunch critic of the president, said last week that states are forced to bid with each other for personal protective equipment (PPE) and, in some cases, contracts in place have been canceled, delayed or canceled and the goods go instead to the federal government.

“We, the states, are actively trying to get all of the PPE we can. We are bidding against each other and, in some cases, the federal government has priority, “she said.

Whitmer added, “We have to keep working to get all these other equipment and when we bid against each other, it creates a lot of frustration and concern.”

As of Thursday morning, the United States reported more than 216,700 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,130 deaths.

