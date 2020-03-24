Midshipman at US Naval Academy diagnosed with coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

An aspirant to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently self-quarantined at home, a statement from the academy said on Monday.

“The Naval Academy is committed to taking all possible measures to protect the health of our force,” said the press release. “We remain in close coordination with national and federal public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our staff and the local population.”

The personnel who were in contact with the person have been notified and are in isolation.

The triggering of COVID-19 sickened more than 381,259 people worldwide and killed more than 16,500, with thousands of new cases confirmed daily. The death toll in the United States has reached 610, while infections have exceeded 46,000.

The coronavirus, for the most part, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.