Mikaë l Kingsbury wins 9th World Cup title with double mogul victory

Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury claimed his ninth overall World Cup title on Saturday with a parallel mogul victory Saturday in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Kingsbury finished ahead of Briton Gerken Schofield and Wilson Bradley of the United States to extend his reign.

With only two other competitions to play in the season, the 27-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, won his throne with a lead of 300 points and more, far from the Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima .

