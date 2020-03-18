Mike Bloomberg pledges $ 40 million to fight coronaviruses worldwide, including in Africa

Former New York City mayor and punctual democratic presidential hope Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday that his organization would allocate $ 40 million to support “immediate action” to stop the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in Africa.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charity of the former mayor, said it will use the funds to slow the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable low- and middle-income countries. It will finance rapid intervention teams to prevent and detect infections, train health workers, develop laboratory networks to amplify testing capacities and measure containment strategies and the cancellation of mass gatherings.

BLOOMBERG SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN AND APPROVES BIDDER

Bloomberg will work in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Vital Strategies, a public health organization that works in partnership with local governments on health issues. He also works with the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Thomas Frieden, who was commissioner of the New York Department of Health during Bloomberg’s tenure as mayor.

Latest coronavirus commitment builds on record donations of more than $ 2.5 billion to public health initiatives by Bloomberg, says Release by Bloomberg philanthropies.

BLOOMBERG SPENDS MORE THAN $ 275 M IN BLITZ ANTI-TRUMP MEDIA

“Millions of lives depend on the right response to coronaviruses – as does the economic and social health of communities around the world. We need to slow the transmission of the virus and minimize the impact of the epidemic in all countries, “said Bloomberg in the statement.

This comes after many, including President Trump, condemned Bloomberg for spending $ 500 million on advertisements for a largely unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Bloomberg joins other billionaire philanthropists fighting the virus, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has pledged more than $ 125 million to fight the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloomberg’s latest contribution follows last week’s announcement of the “Coronavirus Local Response Initiative” where more than 180 cities will join experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative for receive virtually the most recent. information on COVID-19, as well as crisis coaching and technical assistance.