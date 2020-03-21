Mike Bloomberg spent nearly $ 1 billion of his own money on the failed presidential bid

Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg spent almost $ 1 billion of his personal fortune on his 2020 presidential campaign, which lasted less than five months and ended without winning major primary contests during the Democratic primary season.

A federal electoral commission (FEC) deposit revealed The billionaire paid $ 935,360,675.56 to his campaign on Friday during the 2020 election cycle.

Before ending his campaign in March, Bloomberg faced a spate of accusations that he was trying to “buy” his way to the Democratic nomination. He announced in November 2019, months after the majority of candidates had already started participating in the official debates.

The former mayor, whose net worth is estimated at more than $ 60 billion, flooded the airwaves with $ 550 million in advertisements. This included $ 224 million for the states of Super Tuesday. He appeared for the first time on the ballot and then after missing the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Of the 1,000 delegates to win, Bloomberg only took dozens and failed to win victories in major states. Instead, he won only the American caucuses in Samoa.

Bloomberg has pledged to donate to help anyone who is a Democratic candidate and recently announced plans to transfer $ 18 million from his presidential campaign to the National Democratic Committee (DNC) in the largest such transfer ever realized.

Bloomberg’s contribution is greater than the typical national party cash balance. The transfer will help the DNC offset some of the big drawbacks of the fundraiser compared to its Republican counterpart, which has regularly raised tens of millions more than the Democratic organization throughout the election cycles.

The Bloomberg campaign, which has hired 2,400 people in 43 states, will also transfer its offices in six pivotal states to the democratic parties in those states, to help accelerate their recruitment and organization. These states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Former Bloomberg campaign staff in these offices will continue to be paid by his campaign for the first week of April and will receive all benefits until the end of April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.