Mike Bloomberg suspends presidential election campaign after Super Tuesday flop

Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg After a disappointing Super Tuesday performance, we suspended the presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Decision made after only Democratic candidates win American Samoa Coke. This focused on strategies to skip the early key stories in favor of Super Tuesday, after spending hundreds of millions of dollars on their property in 2020 bids.

Bloomberg wins American Samoa-and that’s it

He announced that he would immediately support Joe Biden.

“We believe in using data for decision-making. After yesterday’s results, the mathematics of delegates has become virtually impossible, and there is no longer a viable path to nomination.” Bloomberg said in a statement.

Bloomberg supported the former Vice President, saying, “I have known Joe for a long time. His dignity, honesty, and gun safety, health care, climate change, good work, etc. Know their commitment to important issues. “

SUPER TUESDAY setup BIDEN-SANDERS SHOWDOWN

Bloomberg operated the White House in late 2018 and early 2019, but decided to refrain from bidding last March.

He later reversed the course, but on the very risky path of skipping Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, bet on big numbers at 14 Super Tuesday states. He covered the airwaves with shore-to-shore advertisements and was spotlighted in national opinion polls.

Fox News’s Patrick Ward contributed to this report.