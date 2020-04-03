Mike DeWine: What To Know About The Governor Of Ohio

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, was defended as one of the first officials to implement statewide social distancing restrictions amid globalization coronavirus pandemic.

Under his administration, Ohio also took the initiative to test the general public, with the goal of preventing the spread of infection isolating and treating COVID-19 patients earlier.

DeWine was elected to serve as the 70th governor of Ohio in November 2018; he took office early next year. In April 2019, he signed the Ohio Heartbeat Bill, banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected around six weeks of pregnancy. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in July before it came into force.

Following a mass shooting in a bar in Dayton, which occurred less than a day after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, DeWine has promised to step up measures to gun control in the state. However, in the midst of GOP opposition to the Ohio General Assembly, he returned in October to a plan for a “red flag” law, which would have prevented those who showed signs of threat to themselves or for others to buy or own any kind of firearm.

Instead, he asked the Republican-controlled state legislature to consider expanding the state’s “pink slippage” system, which placed mentally ill Ohioans in hospitals until 72 hours USA today reported.

The Dayton shooter killed nine people before dying in a shootout with the police; 27 others were injured. Ohio is a traditional state of open transportation.

Before becoming governor, DeWine had a long career in the public service, previously occupying the 50th Attorney General of Ohio.

He was elected attorney general in 2010 after defeating outgoing president, Democrat Richard Cordray; voters re-elected DeWine in 2014.

In a rematch of their 2010 election, DeWine defeated Cordray in the 2018 governor’s race after running reports of aggressive attacks accusing him of failing to test the rape kits while he was Attorney General in January 2009-2011. In return, Cordray called DeWine an “opioid czar”, saying he had waited too long to prosecute opioid companies over their aggressive marketing strategies leading to the deaths of thousands of people in the state, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Delivering on his “Protecting Ohio Families” pledge, DeWine, as attorney general in 2011, launched a special sexual assault kit (SAK) test initiative after it turned out that hundreds of police departments from Ohio had thousands of untested rape kits stored in their evidence. rooms. During his administration, the initiative resulted in the indictment of approximately 700 alleged rapists, many of whom were serial attackers, linked to unresolved cases, Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland reported in 2018.

DeWine has also served as Greene County Attorney, state senator, congressman, lieutenant governor of Ohio and senator.

DeWine issued a new public health order on April 1 asking all hospitals to send samples to one of the top four medical facilities for coronavirus testing, saying it is lagging behind private hospitals in the city. ‘State, Dayton Daily News reported. These facilities had the capacity to quickly review test results.

Battelle Memorial Institute, in collaboration with researchers from Ohio State University, developed a test that identified positive cases of COVID-19 in five hours. Abbott Laboratories, which operated in Ohio, recently released a new ID NOW COVID-19 portable test, the company claiming it was capable of delivering a positive result in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

“We could use whatever tests we can get, basically,” said DeWine. “The more tests you have, the better information you can get.”

After the decline in DeWine, the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] has authorized the Columbus Battelle private research laboratory to deploy a system in Ohio, New York and Washington State that could disinfect 160,000 masks per day. The FDA initially approved only 10,000 masks per day. The governor’s office helped launch RepurposingProject.com to recruit companies with manufacturing capacity to accelerate the production of personal protective equipment and tests in the state.

DeWine asked the Ohio National Guard to expand medical facilities, convert unused government-owned facilities and commercial buildings, dorms, and hotels across the state to house patients before an expected increase in COVID-19 at the end of April, WEWS-TV in Cleveland reported.

Ohio has recorded at least 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 81 deaths, according to state figures Thursday.

On March 30, DeWine extended its order to close a school in Ohio until May 1.

Declaring a state of emergency and going against a Franklin County court decision, DeWine had postponed primary elections in Ohio originally scheduled for March 17 until at least the end of April, preventing people to go to the polls under federal guidelines on social distancing.

DeWine, 73, grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where his family started a seed business. He married Fran Struewing while they were students at the University of Ohio in Miami. They share eight children and 24 grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.