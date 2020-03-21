Mike Pence says he will be tested for coronavirus after staff member tests positive

Vice President Mike Pence On Saturday, he said he will be tested for the coronavirus after one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“While the White House doctor said he had no reason to believe that I was exposed and did not need to be tested, given my unique position as a vice -president and head of the White House Coronavirus task force, me and my wife will be tested for Coronavirus later this afternoon, “he told a White House media briefing. .

Pence’s office said Friday that the unidentified staff member was positive. Pence said the employee was fine and had had cold symptoms for a day and a half and had not been to the White House since Monday.

He said neither he nor President Trump had had contact with the staff member and that they had worked with the CDC and the White House. Contact tracing was also carried out, he said.

Pence has been appointed by Trump to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which organizes daily media briefings on the virus.

A number of politicians have tested positive for the virus. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Became the first member of Congress on Wednesday to announce that he was infected. Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, representative Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced that he too had tested positive.

A week ago, Trump did a coronavirus test – after exposure to infected individuals – but says he came back negative.

The test followed Trump’s interactions with the Brazilian presidential delegation at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, as well as his presence at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month. Later, it was determined that people in both places were infected.

“I just took one,” Trump told reporters on Saturday when asked if he would be retested. He said he had so far only had one test. “I feel good.”

