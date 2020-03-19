Mike Tyson Wasn’t Afraid To Die In The Ring During His Boxing Career

Mike Tyson was one of the most feared fighters in the history of boxing, and his fearless approach to soft science included never worrying about dying in the ring.

Tyson, 53, explained in an interview published Monday with The sporty one that he always knew there was a possibility of dying – whether in competition or in training. But the former heavyweight champion was not afraid.

“I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew it. But I was not afraid, because I thought if someone were to die, I would kill, ”said Tyson. “This self-confidence was a survival mechanism. But now, from my experience, from what I believe, the more I know I don’t exist, the more I’m ready to die. “

When asked if he was looking forward to dying, Tyson replied, “Yeah. I’m not afraid of it. “

“Living could be more complicated than dying for me,” he said. “Belief. I don’t know if it’s true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without courage, you cannot manage life. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still have they can’t do it, they fight. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we are someone. Who the hell? We are nothing! We just st; we think we are special! – t. “

Tyson had one of the most tumultuous careers in the history of the sport. He went from the undisputed world champion to the conviction for rape in 1992 and was sentenced to six years in prison with four years probation. He also sadly bitten part of his opponent’s ear Evander Holyfield during a championship bout in 1997.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2003, Tyson changed his life. He launched Tyson Ranch, which produces marijuana and marijuana-related products, and launched his own podcast, which has over a million subscribers.