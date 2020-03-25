Millions for the Kennedy Center, the arts included in the Senate coronavirus stimulation program

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Senate stimulus package aimed at helping Americans cope with the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis includes millions for the arts.

Inclusion in Senate Bill follows outcry from Conservatives over multitude of provisions House Democrats’ coronavirus proposal earlier this week, which critics said focused on Liberal priorities rather than coronavirus pandemic.

The appropriation text, released Wednesday with the bill itself, includes $ 25 million in funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. $ 35 million this has been included in recent democratic legislation proposed by the House.

The Senate bill also provides $ 75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. This is down from the $ 300 million each for which was in the House stimulus bill.

The $ 25 million for the Kennedy Center is intended to help the center “prevent, prepare for and respond to coronaviruses, at home or abroad, including deep cleaning and information technology to improve teleworking capacity and for operational and maintenance needs related to the consequences of the coronavirus. “

the Senate the stimulus package should receive a vote in the Senate on Wednesday. The House will then consider the bill.

The Kennedy Center has canceled all public events until May 10 due to the coronavirus and has posted a variety of “Digital Stage” performances in social media posts to inform art lovers while they are at home. to comply with a variety of government orders and directives to reduce the spread of the virus.