Mindy Shiben, the star of “ Married at first sight ”, recounts what she learned from the divorce with Zach Justice: “ I realized my own worth ”

Although “Married at first sight“The stars Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice eventually divorced, the couple seemed to end on good terms.

Wednesday evening End of season 10, the fans finally saw them split – even if it was obvious from Mindy’s “divorce party” in the middle of the season that they weren’t going to make it.

“I actually asked for a divorce party, it was completely my idea,” Mindy told Fox News. “[The season] was an emotional roller coaster for me, that’s for sure. “

“I [wanted to] you just have to breathe after having really gone through such a difficult period with Zach, “added the 34-year-old.

Their short marriage peaked when Mindy caught him talking to one of his best friends. She called the experience “overwhelming”.

“I was pretty frustrated trying to figure this out. There were text messages that were deleted and everything. “, Said Mindy.

“I will say that I decided to choose my friends very wisely, and I only have wonderful people in my life right now,” she added.

Another problem she had with Zach was that he hadn’t spent time with her off camera. “It was like he was just hanging out with me when he had to film him,” she said.

Mindy described how she felt disconnected from him just after their wedding day.

“[Zach] seemed to be a bit closed to me. And he raised the thing of attraction several times and I became very frustrated that, in my eyes, he uses this lack of attraction not to open up and not to approach me. So I feel like I’m making a lot more effort than he is, “she said.

And despite her divorce, Mindy still thinks that the matchmakers have done their job pretty well. “I don’t think the matchmakers could have predicted his apprehension,” she said. “I don’t think the matchmakers missed the mark at all. I think they really understood me very well.”

Now she feels stronger than ever. Mindy said that the trip had taught her to value herself more and stop wasting time “trying to make someone love me”.

“I realized my self-esteem and I offer a lot,” she said.

To move forward in life, she searches for “loyalty and commitment” in a partner and “honesty and my partner must be my best friend”.