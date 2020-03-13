Minimal impact on economic growth due to rail blockages, PBO says in new report

Parliament’s spending watchdog says a series of rail blockades last month will leave only a minimal dent in the pace of economic growth.

The report estimates today that the blockades will reduce two-tenths of a percentage point of economic growth for the first quarter, with the effects dissipating during the rest of 2020.

The roadblocks arose in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of Wet’suwet’en in British Columbia. who oppose a gas pipeline through their traditional territory.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said COVID-19 would likely have a greater effect on the economy than the blockages, warning that the new coronavirus has made the short-term economic picture much worse than it was a few weeks.

His comments come as private sector economists warn that Canada is entering a recession due to the economic shock from COVID-19, which can only be avoided with heavy federal stimulus spending – up to $ 20 billion of dollars.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is scheduled to speak to reporters this afternoon, one day after trying to reassure volatile markets that continued to shrink from concerns over COVID-19.

The Liberals promised to table a budget on March 30, but this is delayed after the House of Commons agreed to sit until the end of April to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease.