Mississippi governor wants abortions stopped during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

MississippiIs only Abortion clinic must stop performing procedures during coronavirus epidemic due to the state’s temporary ban on elective surgery, Governor Tate Reeves said on Tuesday.

“We will take all necessary steps to protect not only the lives of unborn children, but also the lives of anyone who may contract the virus,” Reeves told reporters at a press conference, according to Clarion Ledger of Jackson. .

The State Department of Health had ordered the cessation of elective surgeries as part of efforts to prepare for an expected influx of coronavirus patients, the newspaper reported.

Other states run abortion clinics delay procedures during the epidemic included Ohio and Texas.

CORONAVIRUS COMBUSES ABORTION DEBATE AS STATES RESTRICT ACCESS TO PROCEDURE

But Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a health official in the state of Mississippi, said he was not ready to confirm that abortions would be temporarily halted in that state.

“It’s something I didn’t know about,” said Dobbs at the same press conference, according to the Clarion Ledger. “And before we make any comments, I think we need to review the situation a little more.”

Reeves, 45, a Republican in his first term as governor after previously serving as lieutenant-governor and state treasurer, said he remains committed to ending abortion in the state one day.

“We have been doing everything we can, and have had for many years, to make Mississippi the safest place in America for unborn children,” said Reeves.

“We have been doing everything in our power, and have for many years, to make Mississippi the safest place in America for unborn children.” – Governor Tate Reeves

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic, nicknamed the Pink House because of the color of the building, was opened on Tuesday – with a group of anti-abortion protesters outside, the newspaper said.

Clinic staff working to protect employees and patients protected from the coronavirus, Kelly Krause, spokesperson for the Center for Reproductive Rights, who represents the clinic in legal matters, tell Clarion Ledger.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

But Laura Duran, president of Pro-Life Mississippi, said protesters were concerned that people inside the clinic would be at risk of contracting the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Pro-Life Mississippi volunteers have filed complaints about the clinic with Governor Reeves, the mayor of Jackson, and the state medical licensing board, Duran told the newspaper.

Click here to learn more about the Clarion Ledger from Jackson, Miss.