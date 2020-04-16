Mississippi Mayor Refuses Ban On Drive-In Services After DOJ Intervention

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

One day after Department of Justice intervened on behalf of a local church in a prosecution for ban on driving services in Greenville, Miss., Because of the city COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, the mayor now says that these religious gatherings are allowed.

“Today, given the final directives from the governor, in the city of Greenville, we will allow parking and parking services in the city – as long as families stay in their cars with the windows open,” said the mayor. de Greenville, Errick Simmons, in a press release. The press conference broadcast Wednesday on Facebook Live.

The Department of Justice has filed a declaration of interest in favor of the Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday, although Simmons, a Democrat, said the overthrow came after a conversation with the Republican state governor on Wednesday.

He said that when calling with mayors from across the state, Governor Tate Reeves told local leaders that drive-in services are “safe” when worshipers follow social distancing guidelines and stay in their separate cars with the windows open.

“The city of Greenville fined congregation members $ 500 for attending these parking services – while allowing residents to go to nearby service restaurants, even with the windows open,” Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday, echoing the concerns of critics of the ban, who said it unjustly distinguished religious institutions.

The Temple Baptist Church, with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), had sued in response to fines. A similar lawsuit against the city was filed Wednesday by the First Liberty Institute on behalf of the King James Baptist Church.

Jeremy Dys, a lawyer at the First Liberty Institute, thanked both Reeves and Simmons “for recognizing the importance of protecting religious freedom by stating that religious services by car are permitted during this difficult time.”

The lawsuits challenged an April 7 decree that prohibited religious services by car until a statewide shelter order was lifted.

Governor Reeves, whose on-site shelter order did not expressly prohibit drive-in services, noted the intervention by the Attorney General before his appeal was reported to mayors.

“Thank you to the Trump administration and to Attorney General Bill Barr for your strong stance on religious freedom,” Reeves tweeted on Tuesday. “The government cannot shut down the churches. Mississippi is not China. It is still America. We will help support this in any way possible.”

Mayor Simmons also announced Wednesday that up to 10 people, including pastors, musicians, media teams and worshipers, could gather inside a church as long as they followed all of the guidelines on coronaviruses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But he reiterated his previous request that people avoid gatherings in person.

“Churches are still strongly encouraged to organize services via Facebook Live, Zoom, free conference call and all other electronic, social media and phone streaming platforms available for safety and protection of life,” he said. he declares.

The Justice Department’s intervention in the Mississippi affair also comes after a federal judge, in a similar case, sided with a Kentucky church.

On Fire Christian Church had sued the mayor of Louisville, Ky., Greg Fischer and the city after Fischer announced that drive-in style religious gatherings were not allowed at Easter.

US district judge Justin Walker sided with the church, saying the city is prohibited from “enforcing; attempt to enforce; threatening to apply; or otherwise require compliance with any prohibitions on driving church services at On Fire. “

