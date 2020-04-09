Mississippi puts ingenuity to the test in the fight against coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

JACKSON, Miss. – Respiratory failure associated with COVID-19 has increased the demand for fans across the country. In Mississippi, an overwhelming wave of coronavirus patients has not been a problem, overall, for state hospitals. But state and medical authorities are preparing for the worst.

At Mississippi State University, electrical engineer David Wallace and more than a dozen other team members had been involved in their own fight against the coronavirus. Wallace, who runs MSU’s high-voltage laboratory, had taken the initiative to improve 550 of the state’s battery-powered fans so that they could be used in the state’s response against coronavirus.

The electrical engineer said he had received a call from higher education institutions in Mississippi. They wanted to know if Wallace could find a way to convert the fans to work with a more sustainable power source.

Wallace said the battery would not be suitable for a pandemic.

“The problem is that the battery is gone, which takes about 48 hours,” said Wallace. “And they replace the batteries all the time.”

He sat down and reflected. About 45 minutes later, Wallace and his team had found a solution for the fans. They had decided to convert the fans from battery power to alternating current.

“We quickly developed a plan and implemented it,” he said. “We have developed a small scenario to put a switch and a power outage that we could attach inside these [ventilators]. So now you can plug into the wall and run the AC voltage or the battery. “

Dividing the 550 fans between the laboratory and a private company, the team of electrical engineers broke through and welded the path through the conversions that had to be carried out on most rescue machines in two days. The little that was left was to be used on patients, said Wallace.

If recent projections are correct, the fans could be critical in Mississippi. According to Society of Critical Care Medicine, approximately 960,000 in the United States may need to be treated with a ventilator during the pandemic.

However, the organization estimated that there were fewer than 200,000 fans nationwide, not counting those currently in production.

State officials have asked the federal government for additional resources.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles Robertson, assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, was not waiting for respirators to come to him. Instead, the doctor started producing his own makeshift ventilators to use in case of shortages. Using items purchased from the hardware store, such as a pipe and a lamp counter, Robertson was able to build 170 makeshift fans that he created to match the cache of 150 UMMC fans.

“The overall cost of the parts is around $ 50,” said Robertson at a protest open to reporters. “With a crew that knows what they’re doing, it probably takes between 20 and 30 minutes to do one. So a group of three or four people can produce about 50 to 100 per day. “

Robertson said the ventilators would only be used in “extreme use situations during a pandemic” if the patients were on the verge of death.

The hospital said it was currently seeking federal government approval for “compassionate use”. This would give the medical center the power to use makeshift ventilators as approved medical devices, should it be required.

“We have applied for emergency authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration, which has indicated interest in these ventilators,” said Dr. Richard Summers, assistant vice chancellor for research. “I think this effort represents the independent attitude” can do “and the ingenuity of our doctors and scientists to deal with this crisis serving the people of Mississippi.”

Robertson said he hoped its creation would not only save lives in Mississippi, but also in communities around the world in times of crisis.

“It’s something that we can be independent with here and other communities across the country and the world, should be able to be independent with too; quickly build emergency ventilators, if necessary. “

As Wallace prepared to finish the last fans that needed to be converted, he said that what he and many others did was embody the American spirit that would help us fight the coronavirus.

“The way I like to see things,” he said. “We do what it takes to help our neighbor.”