Mississippi Reports First Case of Coronavirus

March 12, 2020 0 comment
The novel coronavirus has officially reached Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Health announced on Wednesday the first suspected positive case of the virus, COVID-19, in a Forrest County man who had recently traveled to Florida, who saw at least 26 cases and two deaths from coronavirus.

“The final audit will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said public health officials in a statement. Press release.

The man, who has not been identified, is not hospitalized. On the contrary, he voluntarily isolated himself at home to “prevent any further transmission to others,” the statement said.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating further to limit [the] spread of the virus in this case, “officials said.

The news comes after Arkansas has also reported its first case of coronavirus Wednesday. There are now more than 1,000 cases of the new virus in the United States, with more than 44 states reporting cases.

