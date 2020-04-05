Missouri coronavirus home order begins Monday, Governor says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Missouri the governor announced a statewide home stay coronavirus order Friday, leaving only a handful of states without one.

Gov. Mike ParsonThe agency’s order, which takes effect on Monday, says Missourians should avoid leaving their homes, except for essential activities such as work, food or medical care. Restaurants can stay open if they offer takeout or deliveries, and schools have been closed, FOX 2 reported in St. Louis.

The order allows non-core businesses to stay open as long as they meet the social distancing requirements, according to the Kansas City Star.

The governor’s decree of March 21 prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in force.

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices every day, but now more than ever, we all have to make sacrifices, “said the governor at a press conference on Friday.

Parson had resisted such an order for weeks, choosing to leave the law enforcement to the local level. Most areas of St. Louis and Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia are already under local home stay orders, according to FOX 4 in Kansas City.

“I think this power should be scarce for the government to take advantage of it,” he said, according to FOX 2. “For the good of all Missourians, be smart, responsible and follow this order. Stay at home, Missouri. “

Missouri recorded nearly 2,300 cases and 24 deaths on Saturday evening, according to FOX 4.

After Parson announced the order, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, the Kansas City order “adds additional limits and prohibitions on non-essential activities”, which will remain in effect, The Star reported.

Statewide order ends Friday, April 24.

As of Saturday, only Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming had no valid residence orders.