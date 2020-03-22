Missouri woman gives birth in Walmart toilet paper aisle, report says

A woman reportedly gave birth in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart in Missouri last week after her water broke while shopping, a report said.

A nurse who happened to be in Springfield Walmart helped the mother while a store manager brandished a privacy sheet, KY3 reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to help give birth.

“Crowd control, [I’m] not like the best with blood, so it was my job, holding the sheet and controlling the crowd, making sure that no one intruded on the poor woman’s privacy, “said Jessica Hinkle, director of shop.

The process would have taken 45 minutes. Meanwhile, customers could be heard cheering while the woman and her new baby were taken by ambulance.

“You have a moment of well-being, everyone goes through so much and with a baby, it’s like everything goes in circles,” said Hinkle.

The caregiver told KY3 that she contacted the woman on Thursday, who told her that she and her baby were fine.

The strange episode of Springfield comes amid increased panic over the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks, scenes of empty shelves in grocery stores have become commonplace.

Toilet paper, paper towels and other products that don’t seem to be needed to fight the new coronavirus are gone as public concern over the epidemic continues to cause what is known as “panic purchase. ”

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.