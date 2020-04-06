Mitt Romney is no longer in quarantine due to fear of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is no longer in quarantine and has returned to his family after being isolated after having lunch with Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Who tested positive for new coronavirus.

Romney tested negative for the virus last month, but said he would be out of the Senate out of caution.

“Fortunately, I tested negative for COVID-19,” Romney tweeted in March. “However, my doctor’s advice, in accordance with CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine because the test does not rule out the appearance of symptoms during the 14-day period.”

Once Romney learned that Paul was positive, he ordered a charter flight to Utah for about two weeks. Fellow Utah Sen. Mike Lee hitchhiked on plane because the two had been in close contact with Paul the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney said he wore a tracksuit, trained on a stationary bike, and did business over the phone.

Senate Republicans have lost five members as they negotiate a massive stimulus package to help workers and businesses devastated by the nationwide economic shutdown to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to Paul, Romney and Lee, the Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Rick Scott of Florida are in quarantine unrelated to Paul. Paul is the only known senator to test positive for the virus.

Romney’s self-quarantine and negative test provoked mockery from President Trump, who resented him for being the only Republican to vote for an impeachment article against Trump earlier this year.

“This is really great news! I’m so happy that I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse American senator, but he’s a RINO, and I love him very much! Trump tweeted when Romney announced he was negative for the virus.

A “RINO,” as Trump called Romney, means “Republican by name only.”

Fox News Marisa Schultz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.