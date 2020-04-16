MLB pitcher Roy Halladay had drugs in the system and stunted during fatal plane crash: NTSB

Hall of fame MLB launcher Roy Halladay was doing stunts on his plane and had a dangerous mix of drugs in his system when the plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida in 2017, killing him, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday.

The 40 year old Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia phillies ace, who has won more than 200 games and scored more than 2,000 strikeouts in a 16-year league career, had 10 times the recommended level for amphetamine, as well as morphine, a muscle relaxant, a opioid pain reliever and antidepressants in his bloodstream at the time of the accident, officials said.

Halladay made high-altitude climbs and sharp turns with the drug in his system, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, witnesses said as the maneuvers placed loads of nearly twice the gravity on the Icon A5 plane he had rented a month earlier, according to the report.

“It happened. I can’t take it back,” said Heather, Halladay’s younger sister. ESPN. “I know what kind of person my brother was and that’s all that really matters to me. I miss him like crazy and that’s what it all brings up.”

A commercial fisherman 900 feet north of the crash site said he flew “very close” to the houses. Others said the aircraft was making tight turns and high altitude climbs up to around 500 feet, adding that the engine appeared to be normal.

In the last 2-1 / 2 minutes of the flight, Halladay made three maneuvers with high angles of attack, the report added.

During its last movement, the speed of its propeller plane fell to about 85 miles per hour as it entered a steep climb. He eventually dived and crashed into the water at a 45-degree angle near Clearwater, Florida on November 7. according to the report. He died of blunt trauma and drowning, he said.

Less than two weeks before his fatal accident, Halladay flew the plane under the Tampa Bay Skyway Bridge, which had a vertical clearance of 180 feet above water, the report added, citing recovered GPS data.

Five days later, he wrote on Twitter: “I keep telling my father to fly the Icon A5 at low altitude, it’s like flying a fighter! His answer ….. I fly in a fighter plane !! “

Icon issued guidelines to its owners two weeks before the Halladay accident, saying that while low-level flying “can be one of the most rewarding and exciting types of flight,” it “Comes with an inherent set of additional risks that require additional consideration.”

Halladay had about 700 hours of flight time after obtaining his pilot license in 2013, according to a previous report, including 51 hours in Icon A5 with 14 in the plane that crashed.

Wednesday’s report does not give a final reason for the accident. This should be released soon.

Halladay won 203 games and two Cy Young awards before retiring in 2013. He was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last July.

Halladay entered major tournaments with the Blue Jays in 1998, winning a Cy Young Award and having been selected for six All-Star games during his tenure with the team.

He joined the Phillies after the 2009 season and was shortlisted for two all-star games, winning his second Cy Young Award in 2010. He also launched a perfect match that year, the 20th in major league history .

His hitting streak-free game against the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 National League Division was only the second hitting streak ever in the MLB playoffs, after just the perfect New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen’s perfect match during the 1956 World Series.

During his time in the majors, Halladay was known as “Doc”, a reference to gunman Doc Holliday.

Greg Wilson of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.