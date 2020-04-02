MLB plans neutral sites for season recovery, Yankees pitcher

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The MLB players’ union has discussed a handful of potential neutral stadiums that could host baseball games to kick-start the 2020 season, New York Yankees Pitcher Zack Britton said Wednesday.

Britton said MLB network radio that about five sites were discussed at meetings on the possibility of restarting the season. The season was suspended and the opening day was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

ANGELS PITCHER UNDERTAKES MLB PLAYERS UNDERSTANDING TO PLAY FANSLESS GAMES

“I know there are sites that have already been discussed – I don’t know if I should even say this publicly – but there are four or five sites that are up in the air which MLB and the union have discussed slightly that these are spots that have the resources, the facilities, the hotels that could accommodate a team of major leagues if we get to that point, “Britton said in the interview.

He did not specify which cities would be the main places of accommodation. Sites such as Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and T-Mobile Park, Fenway Park, AT&T Park, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium may be excluded due to the way the virus has affected these cities and states in recent weeks.

TEXAS RANGERS CHOO SHIN-SOO HANGS ON PLATE DURING PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

“If we have to do it in empty stadiums for public safety, it’s the right decision,” said Britton. “Obviously, I think we could possibly be a team that needs to play in a neutral site for a little while since New York has been a home for it and the guys are open to it.”

Britton acknowledged that the planning details were not the main problem.

“The most important thing for us is to use the month of October to play regular season games and see where we are with the extended playoffs after that,” he said. “When it comes to planning, we will have these discussions very soon, but in the end, it doesn’t matter until we get this virus under control and cities and people are unable to go back to everyday life, let alone watch baseball. “

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Andrew Heaney told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that the union had discussed playing in front of empty soccer fields to start the season – anytime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Baseball really shows why it is the national pastime in situations like this, in difficult times,” he said. “To me, that’s when the sport of baseball flexes its muscles,” said Heaney, Los Angeles Times. “I think it’s something that, as players, we understand too.”

Paulina Dedai of Fox News contributed to this report.