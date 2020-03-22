Mnuchin confident the stimulus package will keep the economy afloat until the coronavirus passes

Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, on Sunday expressed confidence in the future of the US economy and was optimistic about the ability of legislators to move forward with a stimulus package to help Americans cope. to the coronavirus trigger.

Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with the Speaker on Sunday Nancy Pelosi, Representative of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, D-California, leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., To discuss a relief plan that is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion.

CORONAVIRUS RESCUE DEAL TOPPING $ 1T “VERY CLOSE”, SAID MCCONNELL

“I think we have a basic understanding and we look forward to concluding it today,” Mnuchin told “Fox News Sunday”.

Mnuchin explained various aspects of the legislation that legislators are currently working on. The first is what he called “small business loans,” which he said would give small businesses two weeks of cash to pay employees.

“You have to keep them. You will also have overhead costs. And if you do that, these loans will be canceled, “said Mnuchin. “This will allow small businesses to keep their employees and make sure that when we open up the economy, they will be operational.”

He also said the government would provide direct deposits, with an average family of four receiving around $ 3,000, as well as “enhanced unemployment insurance” for those fired due to the epidemic.

The fourth part, said Mnuchin, is “an important package of work with the Federal Reserve, which will provide” up to $ 4 trillion in cash that we can use to support the economy. “

A CORONAVIRUS PATIENT COVERED WITH FLORIDA INVITES YOUNG PEOPLE TO FOLLOW THE “ISOLATION PROTOCOLS”

Mnuchin said the plan is supposed to deal with “a 10 to 12 week scenario”, but is willing to do more if it lasts longer.

In the long term, Mnuchin has maintained his confidence, saying that he expects a full economic recovery after the epidemic.

“The American economy is strong. We stopped most of it, but when we get through this virus, like I said, I think you’re going to see the American economy recover, we have great companies, we have great workers . “” What we need to do is have a bridge to get through this. “And it’s not the financial crisis that will last for years.”

McConnell announced Saturday night that all parties were “very close” to a bipartisan resolution, and the Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on a bill on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Saturday that there was “no agreement yet”, but spokesman Justin Goodman said the Democrats were eager to read the bill and to continue negotiations.

The House and the Senate have already adopted a $ 8.3 billion bipartisan package to support the health care system to prepare for the influx of sick Americans. The second response bill, which was passed on Wednesday, aims to provide relief to workers who have lost their jobs and their families at home for illnesses, quarantines, or caring for children whose schools have closed.

“Everyone is working hard and wants to find a solution that is the right solution; I think we are very close, “said President Trump at a media availability on Saturday, giving a confident tone about the country’s ability to weather the pandemic soon.

