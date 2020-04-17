Mnuchin directs people who have not obtained their coronavirus stimulation checks to the IRS website

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday urged eligible individuals who have not yet received their coronavirus Dunning payment to visit the IRS website to download banking information so they can get relief “quickly”.

“Please visit IRS.GOV If you have not received your direct payment to download your bank information so you can get it FAST. #getmypayment #irs #directdeposit #caresact ”, Mnuchin tweeted Friday morning.

“Thanks to the 85mm people who visited IRS.gov and the 4mm that downloaded new banking information. If you don’t have your payment, please see IRS.Gov #getmypayment, ”he added.

Mnuchin’s tweets come after the Treasury Department admitted that there had been “glitches” in sending payments to Americans who were eligible for direct deposit relief.

A Treasury Department official told Fox News Thursday that the agency is actively studying payments that have yet to be received by eligible Americans.

The official noted that many of those who had not yet received direct deposit had used H&R Block and Turbo Tax to file their taxes in the past and had used business prepayment loan programs. It is a service where taxpayers can pay the business a small fee to receive their tax refund immediately, instead of getting it a week or two after filing.

The official said the problem is that these expedited refunds are placed on debit cards, which means that the IRS does not have direct deposit information for reporters.

Recognition by the Treasury Department of Problems Comes After The Washington Post first reported that coronavirus relief checks have yet to reach several million bank accounts, despite the agency’s promise last week that the majority of individuals would receive their payments before the end of April 15.

The Post reported that millions of these people have used popular tax reporting services in the past and therefore the IRS did not have its direct deposit information on file.

The IRS launched an online tool on Wednesday, the “Get My Payment” application, to allow taxpayers to provide the agency with their direct deposit information to accelerate the relief of coronaviruses. Payments to the Americans.

The majority of eligible Americans – more than 80 million, according to Mnuchin – who filed their taxes in 2018 and / or 2019 and received a refund by direct deposit had received their stimulus stimulus payments on Wednesday.

Those who do not file a tax return can also access the IRS website and use the “Non-filers: enter payment information here” section to enter their bank information in order to receive their payment faster than they would not do it by regular mail.

Some Americans can expect paper checks in the mail, but this can take months.

Under the CARES law, individuals who file their taxes as individuals can claim payments of up to $ 1,200, and couples who deposit jointly are entitled to up to $ 2,400 plus $ 500 more per child under 17.

The amount decreases for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 and couples who earn more than $ 150,000 a year, by $ 5 for every $ 100 of income above these scores. This means that the payment is lower the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for people who earn $ 99,000 or more and couples who earn $ 198,000 or more.

Those who identify themselves as heads of household are eligible for payments of up to $ 1,200 plus $ 500 per child under 17 years of age. This amount is reduced for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 112,000 per year. The extent of its decline depends on the number of children they have.

Payment amounts can also be offset by any overdue child support payments that have been reported to the Department of the Treasury.

Payments do not count as taxable income. Likewise, they do not count to determine eligibility for federal programs such as supplemental security income.