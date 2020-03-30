Mnuchin explains when Americans can expect coronavirus rescue packages to be checked

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

secretary of the treasury Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Sunday morning that eligible Americans can expect to see their $ 1,200 checks deposited into their accounts “within three weeks.”

Mnuchin, who played a leading role in passing the $ 2 trillion bill, Told CBS “Face the Nation” says an online system will be created so that unregistered Americans can do so and avoid waiting for physical checks.

“We expect that within three weeks, people who have direct deposit information with us will see these direct deposits in their bank accounts,” he said. “And we’re going to create a web-based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit, they can download it, so they can get the money right away, as opposed to checks in the mail.”

Individuals are eligible for payments of up to $ 1,200, but this decreases for those who earn adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 per year. The bill says that the payment is reduced by five percent of each dollar above this mark, or $ 50 for every $ 1,000 above $ 75,000.

Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that he believed that by the third quarter of 2020, the Americans would see an economic recovery with higher production and employment levels.

“I don’t know what the numbers will be this quarter. What I think is that we will kill this virus,” said Mnuchin. “We will reopen this economy. And in the third quarter of this year, you will see this economy rebound with very high GDP figures and a low unemployment rate where we were before.”

