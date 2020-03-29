Mnuchin predicts post-pandemic economic recovery `` where we were before ''

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said that while unsure of the seriousness of the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the US economy, he believed it would only be a short-term problem term that would be resolved in a few months. .

Mnuchin predicted in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” that by the third quarter of 2020, Americans will experience an economic recovery with rising production and employment levels.

“I don’t know what the numbers will be this quarter. What I think is that we will kill this virus,” said Mnuchin. “We will reopen this economy. And in the third quarter of this year, you will see this economy rebound with very high GDP figures and a low unemployment rate where we were before.”

Asked by host Chris Wallace about President Trump’s optimism about the country’s opening at Easter, Mnuchin said he “would leave this decision to health professionals and the president” as he works to provide economic assistance. He touted a program his department is working on alongside the Small Business Administration that would provide repayable loans that could help “half the private workforce” as of next Friday.

“I encourage all small businesses to take out these loans because if you hire your employees for eight weeks, you will have a forgivable loan and the government will pay for it,” said Mr. Mnuchin.

Asked about the risk of Americans going back to work too soon and spreading the virus further, Mnuchin noted that “there has not yet been a recommendation” as to when this might happen.

“The president wants to make sure that we kill this virus,” he said.

Mnuchin had been a key figure in discussions with congressional leaders as they negotiated the terms of the large $ 2.2 trillion response package to the coronavirus that President Trump had recently signed. A major bottleneck was the $ 500 billion cut that would go to private companies, and the degree of oversight there would be over that money.

The Democrats objected to what they claimed to be a lack of transparency on this subject in a first draft, ultimately leading to an agreement for an inspector general to oversee spending in this area. President Trump has said, however, that he would allow the Inspector General to address Congress only under his supervision.

Mnuchin rejected his fears that this condition would violate the agreement with the Democrats.

“I don’t think it is,” he said. “We are going to have total transparency.” Mnuchin noted that there will be a bipartite oversight committee to review the actions of the administration.

“We are quite comfortable that whatever we do, we want total transparency and we are very careful in what we do to support American workers and the American economy,” he said.