Mnuchin says coronavirus crisis is “worse than September 11” for airline industry

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the coronavirus pandemic is “worse than September 11” for the airline industry when it discussed Trump administration’s economic rescue plans White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

Mnuchin, after the briefing, was scheduled to travel to Capitol Hill to present the Trump administration’s $ 850 billion stimulus package to Republican senators at their weekly political lunch. This package includes $ 58 billion for the airline industry, as well as an estimated $ 500 billion drop in payroll taxes and $ 250 billion in small business loans.

“The airline industry will be in good shape,” added Trump as reporters pushed Mnuchin over the details of the administration’s proposal.

Discussing the Trump administration’s stimulus package more broadly, Mnuchin said he plans to guide the President’s plan in Congress, just as he was the key person in negotiating a small package of coronavirus with the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who passed the House of Representatives early Saturday morning.

“We are looking forward to having bipartisan support – we are now working with the Senate – to pass this law very quickly. And it will be payments to small businesses,” said Mnuchin. “We talked about loan guarantees to critical industries such as airlines and hotels, and we also talked about a stimulus package for the American worker. You can think of it as something like interruption payments of activity for American workers. “

Mnuchin also discussed other measures the Trump administration is taking to reduce the economic sting of the near shutdown of the US economy as local, state and federal governments try to contain the spread of the virus declared pandemic la last week around the world. Health organization.

The Secretary of the Treasury said that Trump was in favor of a payroll tax holiday, but that the administration plans to send checks to the Americans “immediately” to help cover expenses related to coronaviruses. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, each made similar proposals in Congress in recent days.

Mnuchin, in an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday”, presented “a big stimulus package because we have to help American workers now”. But he said he and the president were not asking for a bailout.

“If you provide cash to good companies that just need cash for 3 to 6 months,” he said, “it’s not a bailout.”

