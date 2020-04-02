Mnuchin says first round of coronavirus backup checks to arrive in two weeks

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced on Thursday that the first round of stimulus checks will be deposited directly into American bank accounts in the next two weeks.

When checks – a key part of the huge $ 2.2. a 1,000 billion coronavirus stimulus bill that President Trump signed last week – to be sent has been a major topic of debate as the U.S. economy continues to shirk the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. There had been rumors that it could take five weeks to withdraw the first checks, but Mnuchin said earlier that it would take three weeks.

“I told you it would be three weeks, now I’m telling you it will be two weeks,” Mnuchin said at a media availability on Thursday. “It’s not going to take five weeks, I assure the American public. They need the money now.”

People who report their taxes as individuals are eligible for payments of up to $ 1,200, but this decreases for people who earn adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 a year. The bill says that the payment is reduced by five percent of each dollar above this mark, or $ 50 for every $ 1,000 above $ 75,000.

Ultimately, this means that for people who earn more than $ 75,000, the lower the payment, the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for those who earn $ 99,000 or more.

Married couples who file a joint tax return are eligible for a payment of up to $ 2,400, plus an additional $ 500 per child. However, this amount decreases for couples whose adjusted gross income exceeds $ 150,000 per year at the same rate of 5% of each dollar above this mark.

This translates into less money the more people earn, which is reduced to zero for childless spouse tax filers who earn $ 198,000 or more. A family would receive $ 500 per child.

There have been a lot of concerns about people who don’t file tax returns or don’t have a bank account. Mnuchin expressed concern over the “underbanked” people and said the administration will send checks to those without a bank account.

The Secretary of the Treasury added, however, that the federal government prefers to deposit the stimulus directly into people’s bank accounts given the current public health crisis.

“We can process a lot of checks, but we don’t want to send checks in this environment,” he said. “We want to put the money directly into people’s accounts.”

