Mnuchin Talks With Congressional Leaders About An Additional $ 250 Billion For The Pay Check Protection Program

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday he is working with congressional leaders to secure an additional $ 250 billion in paycheck protection program loans to help small businesses recover from Coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin tweeted that President TrumpLeadership he had talks with the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., On obtaining additional funding.

Mnuchin’s tweet comes quickly after McConnell said Tuesday that he would try to quickly transfer additional funds to small businesses.

The Republican leader plans a vote this week to top up the $ 350 billion approved for businesses in the just-adopted $ 2.2 trillion bailout package with an additional $ 250 billion, according to GOP officials. The so-called pay check protection program “can dry up” without him, said McConnell. Mnuchin is expected to make the request Tuesday later.

Getting help is the GOP’s top priority for a fourth coronavirus relief bill. But trying to block it through a Capitol almost abandoned without elements sought by the Democrats could threaten the fragile political peace to come. The action is set for Thursday.

Thursday’s vote requires unanimous agreement because there is a “pro forma” session that would not generally involve the work of the Senate.

“This program has become extremely popular,” said McConnell in a statement.

“Jobs are literally saved as we speak. But it quickly becomes clear that Congress will have to provide more funding or this crucial program could dry up. It can’t happen, ”he said.

Opening as jobless claims soar to record highs sets up confrontation with Democrats led by Schumer, who on Tuesday called up to $ 25,000 for “heroes” to pay front-line care workers health and services.

The drawn political lines threaten a fragile consensus that was emerging between congressional leaders and Trump on the need for more aid amid the pandemic and its brutal economic stoppage.

“We will take good care of our people,” Trump said Monday during his daily White House briefing. “It was not their fault.”

McConnell’s decision is a step ahead of a larger package that is still under debate, but it is unclear if it could win passage to the Republican-controlled Senate and the House led by Democrats.

Pelosi wants funds for small businesses to be increased as part of a much larger aid program exceeding at least $ 1 trillion.

But McCarthy supported McConnell’s effort for a smaller, more discreet brew for the small business program.

“The House should act quickly to do the same,” he said in a statement.

Already, small businesses can get up to $ 10 million in repayable loans from the federal government to continue to pay while workers stay at home.

The coronavirus crisis has frozen the economy as businesses close due to public health efforts to keep people at home and prevent the spread of the virus. The economic fallout sacked communities nationwide, a crisis comparable to a war effort or the Great Depression.

