Model predicts 250 Alberta patients will need intensive care at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Public health modeling predicts COVID-19 cases could peak in Alberta in early May, Premier Jason Kenney said in an emergency debate in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday evening.

The model predicts that at the provincial peak, approximately 250 people will be in intensive care beds with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The calculations, prepared by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and still being adjusted, also prompt the provincial government to prepare for a much worse and worse scenario. This scenario would require 1,200 intensive care beds and 925 ventilators, which Alberta health services are expected to have ready by the end of April, said Kenney.

“Things will get worse before they get better,” said the prime minister. “I also want everyone to know that the response to the Alberta pandemic is second to none in North America.”

He said the provincial health system has the resources, equipment and people it needs to deal with the spike in new coronavirus infections.

Delayed surgeries and other measures have helped AHS free up 1,300 hospital beds across the province, and there should be 2,250 available to treat COVID-19 patients by the third week of April, said Kenney. There were 509 fans available at the last count, he said.

Worst case planning

Although the Prime Minister has said he is confident that public health measures to shut down businesses, ban large gatherings and separate people have succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, the government is preparing for a more catastrophic scenario.

He plans to set up “relief facilities” if the number of sick patients exceeds hospital space and possibly call on the military to help prepare such buildings, said Kenney.

Although AHS has a four-month supply of gloves, masks, gowns and other medical equipment, the province has ordered two million additional N95 masks, said Kenney.

Alberta is also working with other provinces and the federal government to try to find sources of additional test reagents and other essential supplies, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Rachel Notley expressed several concerns to the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers, including the fact that emergency homeless shelters being created in the province appear to have mats and beds nearby, which may facilitate the transmission of the virus.

“We believe that these people, these people in Alberta who have no home, are entitled to the same dignity and the same rights as other Albertans,” said Notley. “And we also believe that the type of configuration in which we see these people living right now is likely to create a concentration of infections and the spread of disease.”

Notley said the provincial government will need to accelerate economic diversification when the pandemic subsides. She chastised the government for an extended battle with Alberta doctors over how doctors are paid.

Notley also asked how governments intend to help small businesses survive the economic collapse and how senior citizens’ homes and long-term care homes are preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Hospitals in Canada have ventilators used to help breathe in the seriously ill. A worst-case model for Alberta predicts that the province would need approximately 925 fans. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

Kenney said the government is in talks with the Shopify e-commerce platform to potentially help some Alberta businesses go online. He also said that the provincial government would consider supplementing an emergency payment from the federal government of $ 2,000 per month.

Oil price crash hits $ 7 billion in provincial coffers

Kenney also said that the Canadian the oil industry probably needs access to between $ 20 billion and $ 30 billion in cash to survive the world oil price war. He urged the federal government to help the sector.

In two to three weeks, the price of Western Canadian Select – the type of oil extracted from the oil sands – could be negative, said Kenney.

Without help, small and medium-sized energy companies may fall back if oil prices stay in the gutter, he said.

Kenney also said that Alberta’s projected 2020-2021 revenues are likely to be between $ 7 billion and $ 10 billion less than expected. The province had forecast $ 50 billion in revenue for this year.

However, Kenney said he expects “extraordinary federal investment” in the restoration of orphan wells in the next few days.