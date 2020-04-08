Modeling suggests that up to 800,000 COVID-19 infections could wipe out Alberta, says Premier Jason Kenney

In a television address to the province on Tuesday evening, Premier Jason Kenney presented two very different scenarios that paint a bleak picture of what the coming weeks and months might look like in Alberta.

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic “perhaps the greatest challenge of our generation,” Kenney said his government must act to deal with three crises at once, and must first focus on saving lives, then on the reconstruction of a ruined economy.

On the health care side, Kenney described what he called a “likely” scenario, based on modeling projections, which suggests that Alberta will reach the peak of coronavirus infections in mid-May.

In this scenario, at the end of summer, the province could see up to 800,000 infections, and between 400 and 3100 deaths.

He also spoke directly to Albertans, many of whom isolate themselves at home, of a more serious but less likely “high scenario”, which would see the peak of infections in early May with up to 1 million, and between 500 and 6600 dead.

See the numbers as a challenge

“I know these numbers can be overwhelming,” said Kenney. “But these models are not a done deal. I want Albertans to see them as a challenge.”

On Tuesday, 1,373 people in the province tested positive for COVID-19, including 42 in the hospital. Twenty-six people died from the disease.

Kenney said epidemiological models suggest that Alberta won’t be able to start relaxing physical distance measures until the end of May.

Economically, said Kenney, the government has already committed $ 12 billion in more than two dozen initiatives, such as tax deferrals, mortgages, utilities and student loans, and has given extra money for homeless shelters and charities serving single people.

The third crippling crisis in the province, said Kenney, was the collapse in world energy prices, recently compounded by a feud between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Additional spending already underway, combined with a collapse in provincial revenues, could see Alberta’s budget deficit triple this year from $ 7 billion to almost $ 20 billion, he said.

“We will face a big financial toll in the future. I know many Albertans are afraid of what lies ahead.”

It all depends on Albertans themselves

Kenney then referred to a quote from former US President Franklin Roosevelt, who told Americans at the start of the Great Depression that they had “nothing to fear but fear itself”.

The outcome of the health care crisis, said the Prime Minister, will depend in part on what the people of Alberta do themselves in the days and weeks to come, whether they will continue to follow public health orders that closed schools and most businesses and limited public rallies.

“How it really works,” said Kenney, “how many people are infected, how many die, if we overwhelm our health care system – it all depends on us and our choices.”

The countermeasures by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, are already working, said the Prime Minister.

“Our experts predict that if we didn’t have social distancing and public health orders in place, we could have 1.6 million infections and 32,000 deaths in Alberta, or 640 deaths a day. Our health system would collapse under the chaos of this scenario. “

Save lives and rebuild the economy

In a speech referring to the Spanish flu pandemic, the First World War and the Great Depression of the 1930s, Kenney said that the government’s first priority would be to protect people’s health and save lives.

But damage to the economy also has an impact on the health and well-being of Albertans, he said, which means the province cannot focus solely on the pandemic or the economy.

“The two are intimately linked,” he said.

“We must do everything in our power to defeat the invisible enemy of the new coronavirus. The more we do to stop the pandemic now, the faster we can restart our economy and pave the way for recovery.”

The number of infections recorded per capita in Alberta is the second highest in Canada, after Quebec, said Kenney.

Part of the reason is that the province has done one of the highest screening tests in the world, he said, which has helped public health officials track the close contact of those infected, which limits the spread.

Despite relatively high number of cases, said Premier, rates of Albertans hospitalized for COVID-19 – and those in intensive care beds – are much lower than in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia .

“The key strategy in our plan to defeat the coronavirus is this: to reduce this spike in infections as much as possible, while increasing the ability of our health system to cope,” said Kenney.

“Thanks to the efforts of everyday Albertans to respect our public health rules, we are pushing this curve down.”

Once past the peak, when the rules for physical distancing begin to loosen, said Kenney, the government plans to use new methods under development to perform mass tests, with the aim of doing up to 20 000 tests per day.