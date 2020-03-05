Moderate Demus sighs for cheap relief after Super Tuesday dulls Sanders

Moderate Democrats worried about the outlook of self-proclaimed democratic socialists Bernie Sanders Nominated. We returned to the Parliament building on Wednesday. Joe BidenVictory from behind Super tuesday

After Biden won in 10 of 14 states and braked the march to Sanders’ nomination, Democrats in the Swing district and the Red State fluctuated between cheap relief, surprise, and dizziness. . Down ballot race Democrats have used words such as “cloud nine,” “happiness,” and “unprecedented,” to describe Biden’s amazing turnaround.

“I think many people feel reassured that we have candidates. Who has demonstrated that we can unite the various elements of the Democratic Party and attract dissatisfied Republicans? “, Said the Democrats of the District who approved DN Biden.

Another moderate Democrat, who had warned that Sanders’ appointment could harm Democrats, was full of joy on Wednesday.

“We bounced back step by step,” said a Democrat in the swing district who sought anonymity to speak freely. “I thought last night was going to be a tough night and came out on the Cloud Nine.”

Freshman Rep. Donna Shalala, who changed Florida’s 27th district from red to blue in 2018, said Biden’s comeback was “quite spectacular.” She was convinced that Sanders could not be nominated for socialism and his embrace Gentle words For Fidel Castro’s dictatorship.

“Burney kept telling his friends that he would not be a candidate. My district is very anti-Burney because of his position in Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and elsewhere,” Shalala said.

“We weren’t in a fuss, but we were worried,” Shalala said of the Democrats in the swing district. “He was not popular in our district. In my district in South Florida, he was not very popular. Most people are from countries that he likes.”

Several Democrats have said they have been on roller coasters for the past few days. On Wednesday, they were not happy to believe that Sanders’ impetus for nomination was impeded.

“Many Democrats have a feeling of” excitement “Wednesday,” Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver said. [and] Euphoria. I think people are better than they are today since Obama won South Carolina. ” Cleaver, who praised support, said

“I think people are just overjoyed,” Cleaver added. “It helps increase turnout. Each time you win, it creates another victory potential, and nothing is so powerful in football and politics.”

Biden lost Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, and his campaign was on the verge of collapse until a firewall was held in South Carolina. He shrank Sanders, South Carolina, by 48-20% on Saturday, with strong support from African-American voters.

Later, Pete Buttigig and Amy Crobcher dropped out and abandoned their support behind Biden. Biden gained a series of endorsements over the weekend. Towards Super Tuesday, more moderate and established Democrats have begun to unite around Biden as candidates-sending powerful messages to voters that “this is our man”

Sanders supporters have found some glorious spots on Wednesday. In other words, it will win the California’s Great Representative Award, “build support among Latin voters” and attract young people.

However, some have opposed Sanders in terrible words and have mistaken the establishment of the so-called Democratic Party, called “utterance of fear.”

“I fear that fear [continued] “We are pleased to announce that D-Wash has a strong reputation as a leader in the field. “There were a lot of fearful remarks from some people who have the power and platform to say that Bernie Sanders will somehow destroy our country or destroy the majority of the lower house. For that, they voted taking that into account. “

A supporter of Sanders, Jayapar, blamed unnamed leaders for threatening voters and warned that they could indeed backtrack Democrats. “I think it also shows a lack of leadership and, to be honest, a lack of imagination using these types of tactics.”

President Trump, who excels at creating confrontations, has called the Democrats’ efforts to stop Sanders a “coup.”

Sanders’ allies do not go that far, but they acknowledge that power has opposed Vermont Senate.

Asked whether the results of Super Tuesday were Sanders and socialist b responsibility, Rashida Trabe (D-Michigan) said, “I don’t think it has anything to do with the principle. I think it has to do with people who make decisions with power. “

“I wouldn’t call it a coup … but it would make me want to work harder,” said Tribe, a Sanders supporter.

The next big test will take place on Tuesday with primary elections in Florida, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio.