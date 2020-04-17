Mom infected with coronavirus who gave birth while in an induced coma is holding her daughter for the first time

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A woman from Vancouver, Washington, finally kissed her newborn daughter after successfully recovering from the coronavirus.

Angela Primachenko, 27, was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. Eight days later, she was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma while doctors at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center induced work in order to protect the life of her unborn daughter.

Primachenko recovered but was unable to see his daughter, only meeting her via Facetime. The girl tested negative for the new virus, but Primachenko had to wait for the clear – two consecutive tests 24 hours apart, both of which were negative – before she could hold her daughter.

This moment finally arrived this week, when Wednesday Primachenko tested negative for the virus and then found his new daughter.

“Our little sun is doing wonderfully!” Primachenko wrote in an Instagram post after the reunion.

Primachenko and her husband David have named their newborn daughter Ava, which means breath of life, she previously told local news station KPTV.

“We didn’t expect to go this route, but it ended up being our little breath of life,” said the new mother.

After 17 days in the hospital and 10 days intubated on a ventilator, Primachenko was allowed to go home last weekend. However, Ava currently remains in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

According to Primachenko, Ava “does incredible things” and puts on weight “like a champion”. She hopes to welcome the new baby home this weekend, she said in a recent post on Instagram.

Speaking to KPTV, Primachenko said that she was shocked when she came out of a medical coma and realized that she was no longer pregnant.

“I didn’t really know where I was. I was very confused. I had no more stomach, [and I] didn’t know where my baby was. I was in isolation [and] couldn’t have seen my husband, “Primashenko recalls.