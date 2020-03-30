Monsey Hanukkah, stabbing victim Josef Neumann dies three months after attack

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Josef Neumann, the most seriously injured victim Hanukkah Machete attacks on the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York, died on Sunday, police sources said. He was 72 years old.

Neumann was one of five men allegedly hacked by Grafton Thomas on December 28 while celebrating the Jewish holiday of lights at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg.

The 18-inch machete allegedly used by Thomas, 37, “entered [Neumann’s] skull directly into the brain, “his family said in a statement at the time.

A FAMILY OF VICTIMS STABBED AT NY RABBI’S HOME BEGS FOR PRAYERS, SAYS PERMANENT DAMAGE TO THE BRAIN

Two days after the attack, a graphic photo posted on Twitter by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council Neumann showed on a respirator and lay in a coma in a bed at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Two long rows of dots parallel to each other were on his left eye.

Despite his very critical condition, Neumann’s family carried hope that he would come out of his coma.

And, in fact, he showed signs of improvement for a while, although doctors said that if he survived, he would suffer significant brain damage.

NEW YORK RABBI WHOSE HOUSE WAS THE SCENE OF THE MACHETE ATTACK BREAKS THE SILENCE: “WE WILL PROVIDE FORWARD IN FAITH”

“We hope he wakes up in a changed world with peace, unity and love for all,” said his youngest daughter, Nicky Kohen, less than a week after the attack.

“Let’s get up together and stop the hatred.”

Thomas has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and federal hate crimes.

The FBI claimed that Thomas kept anti-Semitic newspapers and surfed the Internet to find possible targets before settling in the community of Rockland County.

He could face an enhanced murder charge now that Neumann has died, sources say.

Thomas was reportedly covered in blood and hid the machete under the passenger seat of his car when NYPD police arrested him in Harlem about an hour after the attack.

HANUKKAH SUSPECT STABBING HATH-CRIME-FILLED AS FBI FINDS NEWSPAPERS AT HOME THAT APPEAR TO ‘EXPRESS ANISEMIC FEELINGS’

Defense lawyer Michael Sussman denied that Thomas was anti-Semitic, claiming that his client had a history of psychosis and had not taken his medication at the time.

Sussman in late January asked a federal judge to approve an assessment of Thomas’ skills, arguing that a psychiatrist hired by the defense found him unable to stand trial.

Before the attack, Thomas had over 20 police encounters at Greenwood Lake – about 22 miles northwest of Monsey – where he lived with his mother, according to police documents obtained by The Post.

He was arrested twice by Greenwood Lake police, once in 2002 for allegedly smoking marijuana, and again in 2009 for allegedly assaulting a man.

