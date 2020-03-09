Montana Democratic Governor Steve Bullock to Run for Senate After Abandoning White House Candidate

Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will run in the US Senate, said a senior adviser, taking outgoing Republican senator Steve Daines.

Bullock, who had embarked on a failed offer for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, previously said he was not interested in the Senate but had changed his mind after meetings with former President Barack Obama and the leader of the Senate minority Chuck Schumer, DN. Y.

STEVE DAINES PRO-SECOND DRAFT AMENDMENT LAW WILL PROTECT OWNERS OF GOVERNMENT WEAPONS COMPLIANT WITH STATE-RATED FIREARMS LAWS

Bullock is expected to table documents on Monday to officially run for the siege that, before Daines, had been held for more than 35 years by Democrat Max Baucus. Baucus left office to serve as US ambassador to China under the Obama administration.

A victory over Daines would help the Democrats in their quest to take control of the Senate. The National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) was quick to oppose Bullock’s decision and support Daines.

“Steve Bullock ran his administration like a fraternity and nodded to the far left during his comic presidential race, which is not exactly the best way to launch a campaign in the Senate,” said NRSC spokesperson. , Nathan Brand, in a press release. “Bullock supported the removal of President Trump, wants to ban guns and ignore illegal immigration. You can see why, given their visceral disregard for the Montana way of life, Washington Democrats rolled out the red carpet for Bullock. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In contrast, Brand said, “Steve Daines always puts Montana first, is a proven leader and a solid ally for President Trump.”

President Trump also expressed support for Daines and met him at the White House. Bullock, however, was the only Democratic Governor in the United States who was re-elected to a state that voted for Trump in the 2016 elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.